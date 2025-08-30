Chhattisgarh: NIA files chargesheet against 5 Maoists for Army jawan’s murder

Raipur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against five members of the banned CPI (Maoist) for their involvement in the murder of an Indian Army personnel in Kanker district in 2023, officials said on Saturday. The case was originally registered by local police and later taken over by the NIA in February 2024. (Representational image)

The chargesheet was filed on Friday before the NIA special court in Jagdalpur against Bhawan Lal Jain, Suresh Kumar Salam, Shailendra Kumar Baghel, Anduram Salam and Sonu Hemla under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in case RC-13/2024/NIA/RPR.

According to the NIA press release, Motiram Achala, a soldier of the Indian Army, was shot dead by Maoist cadres in February 2023 while visiting his family in Useli village under Amabeda police station limits of Kanker district. He was attacked at a village fair in full public view.

Investigations revealed that four of the accused — Bhawan Lal Jain, Suresh Kumar Salam, Shailendra Kumar Baghel and Anduram Salam — were active overground workers of the CPI (Maoist), while Sonu Hemla was an armed cadre of the Kuyemari Area Committee of the outfit’s North Bastar Division.

Along with a senior Maoist leader, they had identified Achala and carried out the killing in the local market, the NIA said.

All five accused were arrested in March this year in connection with the conspiracy. The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet in June against another accused, Ashu Korsa, in the same case.

The agency said the killing was part of a larger conspiracy to spread terror among local residents. Further investigation in the case is under way.