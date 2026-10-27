Bilaspur, A 21-year-old man from Chhattisgarh was allegedly detained in Russia and tortured to compel him to join the war, with local police writing to the Indian embassy citing the claim of his 17-year-old sister, who approached the Bilaspur district administration seeking help to bring him back.

Chhattisgarh youth detained in Russia as war recruit? Teenage sister urges govt to help

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Local police are awaiting a response from the Indian embassy, a police officer said on Tuesday.

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Ashi Dubey, a resident of the Bilha area, submitted a letter to the administration seeking government intervention to facilitate the return of her brother, Vinit Kumar Dubey , who went to Russia earlier this month for a job.

Bilaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh said the police have received the girl's complaint alleging that her brother was being detained in Russia.

"We have written to the Indian embassy about a week ago, but have not received a response so far. Further action will be initiated as soon as we receive a reply," he said.

Bilaspur collector Sanjay Agrawal said he had discussed the matter with the SSP, who had written to the Indian embassy.

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{{^usCountry}} The administration has also approached the Ministry of External Affairs, he said, expressing hope for a positive outcome. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The administration has also approached the Ministry of External Affairs, he said, expressing hope for a positive outcome. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to reporters, Ashi said her brother had gone to Russia after being offered a job through a Telegram group.

"He reached Russia on October 1 and sent a voice message to his family on October 6, saying that some people were taking him somewhere and that he would be busy. He also told them not to worry if they could not contact him," she said.

The family later noticed someone speaking in the background of the voice message.

Vinit has remained out of contact since October 7, with no calls or messages received from him, she claimed.

She emailed the Indian embassy on October 8, reporting her brother missing.

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"The embassy replied that it would look into the matter and try to trace his whereabouts," she claimed.

Ashi further claimed that a person called the family from a Russian phone number on the night of October 10, saying Vinit has been implicated in a narcotics-related case and is being forced to join the war.

The caller, who identified himself as Kishore, demanded ₹3.5 lakh and refused to provide legal documents concerning Vinit unless the family paid the money. The family initially suspected it was a scam and stopped communicating with him, Ashi said.

She alleged that the same person later claimed her brother was being tortured to compel him to join the war.

Ashi has urged the district administration to coordinate with the Indian embassy to trace her brother and facilitate his safe return to India.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.