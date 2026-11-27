With the Magh Mela 2027 preparations entering a crucial phase, the administration has been asked to complete all infrastructure and civic works by December 31, with sanitation and security emerging as the key priorities.

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The deadline comes ahead of the proposed Ganga pujan in the first week of December, after which the allotment of land to religious institutions and saints will begin, officials said.

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Chief secretary SP Goyal issued the directions during an online review of the preparations on Wednesday, asking officials to ensure that saints receive land and essential facilities on time. He also called for additional arrangements compared to previous Magh Melas to ensure better management of the annual religious congregation, said a senior administrative official aware of the development.

Mela officer Rishi Raj briefed the chief secretary on the preparations and informed him that the proposed dates for Ganga pujan had been sent to senior officials. The land allotment process would begin the day after the pujan, following the auspicious timing, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Municipal commissioner Seelam Sai Teja has been directed to pay special attention to sanitation arrangements, while the health department has been directed to deploy additional teams. Chief medical officer Dr AK Tiwari has been asked to ensure that all facilities at hospitals were in place, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Municipal commissioner Seelam Sai Teja has been directed to pay special attention to sanitation arrangements, while the health department has been directed to deploy additional teams. Chief medical officer Dr AK Tiwari has been asked to ensure that all facilities at hospitals were in place, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief secretary also reviewed the progress of pontoon bridge construction and the laying of chequered plates with public works department officials, directing all departments to ensure timely completion of their respective assignments.

Meanwhile, demands for additional land have begun emerging from religious organisations ahead of the allotment process.

The Teerth Purohit Prayagwal Samaj has sought 50% more land for accommodating kalpwasis, citing their increasing numbers. At a meeting held at the organisation’s office at Omkareshwar temple on Yamuna Bank Road, its coordinator Shravan Kumar Sharma demanded that land allotment begin from December 15. He also sought that land records of all teerth purohits be entered in the Cantonment Board register.

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The organisation’s patron Chandranath Chakaha Madhu warned that the community would approach the chief minister if its demands were not accepted. It also threatened protests and opposition to land allotments to other organisations if its concerns remained unaddressed.

In a separate development, the Shri Ramanuj Nagar Prabandh Samiti (Acharya Bara) has sought 50 bighas of additional land for the upcoming Magh Mela. At its meeting, saints said the mela authority currently allots 110 bighas to 268 camp heads, but an increase in applications from new organisations had created the need for additional space. They also demanded tin enclosures and kitchen facilities for 25 camps.