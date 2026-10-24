Children’s parks planned in all eight municipal zones in Prayagraj

Recognising the growing dependence of children on electronic devices and the decline in physical activity, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to develop dedicated children’s parks in all eight municipal zones. The initiative aims to encourage outdoor play, improve fitness, and provide safe recreational spaces for children.

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The civic body has proposed the construction of eight children’s parks, one in each zone, at an estimated cost of ₹10-12 crore. The parks are planned in Khuldabad, Mutthiganj, Katra, Allahpur, Naini, Transport Nagar, Phaphamau, and Jhunsi.

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A survey to identify suitable sites will begin after Diwali. Each park is expected to be spread over two to three acres, with inputs from local ward corporators also being considered during the planning phase.

Mayor Ganesh Kesarwani said the survey work is likely to start in mid-November and the final sites are expected to be identified within two months. Construction is proposed to begin in the next financial year.

The parks will feature swings, slides and other play equipment, along with decorative fiber and metal sculptures of animals and birds, including elephants, horses, giraffes, lions, rabbits, butterflies and frogs, to create an engaging environment for children. Benches and other seating arrangements for visitors and guardians will also be provided.

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{{^usCountry}} The project is aimed at promoting outdoor activities among children while creating accessible community spaces where families can relax and youngsters can play, learn and socialise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project is aimed at promoting outdoor activities among children while creating accessible community spaces where families can relax and youngsters can play, learn and socialise. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, under Prayagraj Smart City Limited (PSCL), the city’s first state-of-the-art Senior Citizen Care Center is also being developed at Chandrashekhar Azad Park and is expected to become operational by March 2027. Around 20% of the construction work has already been completed. The facility, being built over nearly 5,000 square feet at an estimated cost of ₹2.76 crore, is designed to provide elderly residents with a dedicated space for social interaction, recreation and wellness activities.

According to PSCL senior official Mani Shanker Tripathi, the centre has been conceived as an inclusive space where senior citizens can connect with their peers and strengthen social bonds. The initiative is expected to help address loneliness, social isolation and age-related depression through greater community engagement.

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“The facility has been planned keeping in mind the key needs of senior citizens, including physical exercise, social interaction, recreational activities and relaxation in an open environment,” Tripathi said.