Koraput , Residents of a village in Odisha's Koraput district protested against the construction of a church-cum-prayer hall allegedly on government land and vandalised the structure, prompting the local administration to form a peace committee to maintain communal harmony in the area, police said on Thursday.

Church on ''govt land'' vandalised in Odisha village, peace committee formed more less

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The incident occurred at Patraguda village under the Kotpad block, where tribal people objected to the construction of the church, following which a district administration team visited the site and issued a show-cause notice to the man who had built the structure, a senior officer said.

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The incident came to light after Durjyadhan Harijan, belonging to the only Christian family in the tribal village, lodged a police complaint on November 21, alleging that a group of locals had vandalised the Beersheba Pentecostal Church.

The villagers were also accused of damaging the cross and parts of the prayer hall, the officer said.

"The villagers alleged that the church was established on government land which was meant for community use and not for one family. The person had failed to produce any land documents to establish his ownership of the site. He demolished the structure as he failed to reply to the show-cause notice," Kotpad Tehsildar Parsuram Bhatra said.

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{{^usCountry}} A peace committee had been formed, and a meeting was held in the presence of senior police officers and villagers to maintain communal harmony, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A peace committee had been formed, and a meeting was held in the presence of senior police officers and villagers to maintain communal harmony, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"I have also asked the revenue inspector concerned to submit a status report on the plot and the demolished structure. Further action will be taken based on the report," Bhatra said.

The police registered a case against seven people named in Harijan's complaint, the officer said.

Kotpad Inspector-In-Charge Runu Majhi said the case was under investigation and no arrest had been made so far.

Bhatra said the only Christian family in the 250-household village has six members.

Harijan, however, claimed that the plot belongs to his father and that the structure had been built for his family to hold church services every Sunday.

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The man also alleged that some villagers had opposed the construction of the church, and accused his family of being involved in religious conversions, a charge he denied.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.