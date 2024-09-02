CM lays foundation for scheme to supply drinking water to 3 towns from Sone river

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday laid the foundation stone for the ambitious drinking water supply scheme at Annicut in Dehri town of Rohtas district. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at the ITI at Dehri on Monday. (HT photo)

Once complete, the project at an estimated cost of ₹1347.32 crore, will provide drinking water to people in Aurangabad, Dehri and Sasaram towns, using surface water available in the Sone river. The scheme includes a pump station to draw water from Sone, a refinery unit and pipeline system to supply water to the towns.

At the industrial training institute (ITI) at Dehri, the CM inaugurated the first excellence centre of Bihar run by TATA Technologies under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with labour resource department to provide advanced machinery training to the unemployed youths in 23 fields, like robotics, computer programming and software.

Continuous decline in ground water level and reservoirs have led to drinking water crisis in many areas of south Bihar, especially in Kaimur plateau areas of Aurangabad, Rohtas and Kaimur districts.

The CM also distributed ownership papers of homestead land to 2,000 landless people at Bhaisaha village in Dehri block.

Deputy chief ministers Samrat Chaudhary, water resources minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and others were also present on the occasion.