Kohima, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday described the return of 39 Naga ancestral human remains from the UK as a historic moment, saying it marked the restoration of the identity, dignity and collective memory of the community.

CM Rio hails return of 39 Naga remains from UK as historic moment more less

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Addressing a public ceremony marking the homecoming at the NBCC Convention Hall here, Rio said the remains, brought back from the Pitt Rivers Museum at the University of Oxford, represented a part of Naga history and heritage that had been taken away from their homeland during the colonial period.

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"This is the restoration of a part of our identity, our history and our collective memory," he said, adding that the successful repatriation demonstrated what the Naga people could achieve through unity and collective effort.

Rio thanked the Forum for Naga Reconciliation , the Recover, Restore and Decolonise initiative, tribal Hohos, researchers, community leaders and the 28-member delegation that accompanied the remains to Nagaland.

Recalling the state government's efforts, Rio said he had written to the Ministry of External Affairs on October 8, 2024, seeking intervention to prevent the auction of a 19th-century Naga human skull in the UK.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the intervention, the auction house withdrew the item from sale and exhibition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the intervention, the auction house withdrew the item from sale and exhibition. {{/usCountry}}

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"The state government subsequently constituted a ministerial committee under Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton to coordinate the repatriation, while several Union ministries and the Archaeological Survey of India facilitated the necessary clearances," he said.

Describing repatriation as more than the return of human remains, he said it was about honouring ancestors and recognising the historical and cultural rights of indigenous communities.

"Our ancestors are not relics of a distant past. They are an inseparable part of our collective identity," he said.

Rio expressed hope that the remains would be laid to rest in their homeland with the dignity and reverence they deserved.

He said the spirit of unity demonstrated during the repatriation should guide future collective efforts for the welfare and progress of the Naga people.

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Speaking on the theme 'The Journey Home: The Homecoming of Our Ancestors and the Hope in Christ', FNR convenor Rev Wati Aier said the occasion offered an opportunity to acknowledge the wounds of the past and move towards a future free from hatred and revenge.

Calling for "redemptive memory", Aier urged the Naga people to honour their ancestors not by reliving past conflicts but by building a future rooted in peace and reconciliation.

"We refuse to allow the wounds of the past to define our future," he said.

The ancestral remains are currently kept at the NBCC Convention Hall for public viewing ahead of their final burial at Naga Solidarity Park, maintained by the Naga Students' Federation .

Members of various Naga tribes from Nagaland and Manipur, along with Rio, Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang, other legislators and members of non-Naga communities, paid floral tributes to the remains.

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The remains were taken from the Naga homeland during the British rule, largely between 1910 and 1940, by colonial administrators and collectors, and had remained in the museum for decades.

The repatriation process began in 2020 after the Pitt Rivers Museum removed human remains from public display and initiated discussions on their future care and return.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.