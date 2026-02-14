A cow vigilante and socio-political activist, Uttam Patel, narrowly escaped an alleged attack by a large group of people in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Friday night, police said. Cow vigilante escapes murderous attack in Kaimur, case filed against 17 named accused

According to police, the incident took place at Belaudi village under the jurisdiction of Mohania police station. Patel had gone to the village to attend an inauguration function at the residence of his friend, Upendra Kushwaha.

Police said that while Patel was returning to his native Sikthi village near Bhabua and had entered his parked SUV, a group of around 100 to 150 persons allegedly surrounded the vehicle and attacked it with sticks, rods and stones. Some shots were also reportedly fired, damaging the vehicle’s windowpanes. Patel’s driver managed to speed away from the spot, helping them escape unharmed.

Following the incident, Patel and his supporters blocked the main road at Chandani Chowk in Mohania, demanding immediate action and the arrest of those involved.

When local officials failed to clear the blockade, superintendent of police Hari Mohan Shukla deputed Bhabua SDPO Manoranjan Bharti to the spot. The road blockade was lifted late at night after negotiations and assurances from the police, officials said.

Patel alleged that he had been raising his voice against cow smuggling in the district for several years and had previously received threats. He claimed the attack was carried out by smugglers and their associates.

The SP said that a case has been registered against 17 named persons and around 100 unidentified individuals. Some suspects have been detained for questioning. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and technical teams are collecting evidence, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest all those involved, he added.

