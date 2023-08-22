Cow’s killing sparks tension in Kanpur locality; probe on

KANPUR A tense atmosphere enveloped the Hanumant Vihar area of Kanpur on Tuesday morning after the carcass of a cow was discovered in an open space. The cow, which had been tethered to a tree, bore marks of injuries seemingly inflicted by sharp-edged weapons. The owner of the cow has alleged that his bovine companion was not only killed but also subjected to rape. (HT Photo)

The owner of the cow has alleged that his bovine companion was not only killed but also subjected to rape. Following the incident, a substantial crowd gathered at the scene, demanding decisive action against those responsible.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Kanpur South, Ravindra Kumar, announced that an FIR was in the process of being filed under pertinent legal sections. “We are meticulously reviewing the footage captured by CCTV cameras stationed in the Natwar Tola locality to identify the individuals implicated in this crime,” Kumar stated. He added that the animal’s remains had been dispatched to a veterinary hospital for postmortem examination by an appointed panel of experts.

Meanwhile, right-wing organisations -- including Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Hindu Jagran Manch -- assembled outside the ACP Naubasta office. Notably, last month, Naubasta police apprehended an individual named Brijesh Mishra after he was captured on camera engaging in inappropriate conduct with a cow. Mishra confessed to being a habitual offender during the police interrogation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON