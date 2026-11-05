Ongole , Four bodies of Tamil Nadu fishermen who went missing after their boat capsized in the sea off the Andhra Pradesh coast amid Cyclone Murasu recently have been recovered, a senior official said on Thursday.

Cyclone Murasu: Four bodies of missing Tamil Nadu fishermen recovered in Andhra

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Prakasam District Collector P Raja Babu said that fishermen had set out to the sea from Chennai on October 29 and were advised to move their boats to safe locations in view of the approaching cyclone. Accordingly, four boats were anchored along the Andhra Pradesh coast, with three at Ramayapatnam Port and one at Nizampatnam Port.

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"Four bodies of Tamil Nadu fishermen who went missing after their boat capsized off the Andhra Pradesh coast during Cyclone Murasu have been recovered," Babu told PTI. A total of nine fishermen had gone missing and efforts were on to trace the rest, he said.

Of the four bodies recovered so far, three washed ashore at Kothapatnam, while another was retrieved during search operations. All four bodies were being shifted to the local Government General Hospital mortuary.

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{{^usCountry}} The Collector said he has spoken to Tamil Nadu officials, who were travelling to Andhra Pradesh. Arrangements were also being made to bring the capsized boat to the coast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Collector said he has spoken to Tamil Nadu officials, who were travelling to Andhra Pradesh. Arrangements were also being made to bring the capsized boat to the coast. {{/usCountry}}

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Search operations will continue to trace the remaining five fishermen, Babu said, adding that the four bodies would be handed over to TN officials after completion of the necessary formalities.

Tamil Nadu officials had confirmed on November 2 that all the fishermen and their boats were safe at the respective ports, the Collector said.

However, on November 3, nine fishermen aboard the boat anchored at Nizampatnam started moving towards Ramayapatnam to join their colleagues without informing either the Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu authorities, he said.

The boat was caught in the severe cyclone amid strong winds while it was proceeding towards Ramayapatnam and subsequently capsized, Babu added.

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The Coast Guard was alerted and requested to launch rescue operations after the incident, he said, adding that the nine fishermen have been identified and their names and photographs have been shared by the Tamil Nadu government.

Sever cyclonic storm Murasu crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast on early on Tuesday between Nellore and Narasapur, close to Ongole, causing extensive damage.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.