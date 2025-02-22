Dalit groom’s baraat attacked over DJ music, 5 arrested

A Dalit man’s wedding procession (baraat) was allegedly attacked by upper caste men over passing through their area and playing DJ music in Bulandshahr, the police said on Friday. Five people were arrested after an FIR was registered, the police added. The complaint claimed that six wedding guests including two women sustained injuries. On basis of the complaint received, the police registered an FIR against 30 identified and some unidentified persons. ASP Rijul Kumar said five people were arrested. (For representation only)

Surendra Singh, resident of Dhamravali village, said that around 8 pm on Thursday, the groom Bhagwat Singh’s marriage procession was stopped by 30-40 upper caste men.

“They objected to the baraat passing through their area with DJ music. Hurling casteist slurs, they attacked wedding guests with sticks, iron rods, and sharp weapons and pulled the groom off the horse. Six guests, including women, sustained injuries in the attack, with injuries to the head and face. The baraat was forcefully turned back and threatened not to pass through again,” Singh alleged.

“Primary investigation suggests that it was a fight over playing loud music during the baraat. Five persons were arrested, and others are being identified. The entire case is being investigated in detail. Further legal actions will be taken on the basis of evidence,” ASP said.

The FIR was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 191(2) for rioting, Section 126(2) for preventing someone from moving freely, Section 324(4) for mischief, and Section 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt. Additionally, charges under Section 352 for intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of trust and provisions of the SC/ST Act under Section 3(1)(b)(c) were also invoked, the officer said.

On December 16, 2024, a Dalit constable’s wedding procession was allegedly attacked by upper caste men, who objected to loud DJ music and vandalised the vehicle, pelted stones, forced the groom off his horse, and injured several guests in the Jahangirabad area of Bulandshahr.