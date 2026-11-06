Delhi Police receives just 200 fireworks licence applications; illegal sales continue

New Delhi: With only a day left to get a license to sell firecrackers in Delhi-NCR under Supreme Court-regulated sale guidelines, the Delhi Police on Thursday said it has received just over 200 applications, with a few districts reporting no applicants.

Citing air pollution, the Supreme Court has permitted the sale of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR between November 4 and 6. (Representative photo)

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In parallel, illegal sales of firecrackers continue in several markets, including non-green crackers, HT had reported.

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Citing air pollution, the Supreme Court has permitted the sale of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR between November 4 and 6 and their bursting only between 6am and 7am and 8pm and 10pm on November 7 and 8. A complete ban is to be restored from November 9.

The Delhi Police’s licensing unit awards the licenses. Shahdara received the most applications, with 63 submitted and 45 approved. North district followed with 47 applications and 42 approved. In west Delhi, police said they received 27 applications, but none were approved.

In northwest Delhi, police received 21 applications and approved 14, and in central Delhi, they received 19 applications and approved 17.

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{{^usCountry}} In New Delhi, south Delhi, east Delhi and southeast Delhi, no applications were received. In southwest Delhi, police said they received 17 applications and approved 13. In outer-north Delhi, police approved all seven applications they received. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In New Delhi, south Delhi, east Delhi and southeast Delhi, no applications were received. In southwest Delhi, police said they received 17 applications and approved 13. In outer-north Delhi, police approved all seven applications they received. {{/usCountry}}

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“There are many factors to approve a license. We check if someone is selling from a permanent shop or a temporary shop/cart. For sparklers up to 100 kgs, a temporary license is not needed. For mixed crackers, vendors selling up to 600 kgs need license approval from DCP-level officers. We also have to ensure that no person involved in the sale is underage, in addition to electric poles, drains, wires, and other safety measures,” an officer said.

Delhi Police demands nine documents, including an affidavit, site plan, and product information.

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In the past week, HT visited several markets such as Chandni Chowk, Shakti Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, New Friends Colony, Jama Masjid and Sadar Bazar and found firecrackers being sold openly from carts to shops. Some sellers also had “green” stickers, but the mandated QR code was not working.