‘Depressed’ after separation from Arif, sarus consumes fish & corn after 40 hours

KANPUR The sarus, which was separated from its human friend in Amethi a few days ago, consumed boiled potatoes and corns and small fishes after almost 40 hours of eating nothing. It had been showing ‘depression-like symptoms’ in the Kanpur zoo. The bird’s inactivity and lack of appetite was keeping the zoo authorities on toes.

After being brought to the Kanpur zoo, the sarus was offered 2 kilos of live small fish but the bird refused to consume it. “The bird has been kept in an enclosure in isolation. It started eating on Sunday evening. The bird had small fish on Monday morning as well. It had been inactive for over 40 hours but on Monday, the bird was seen walking around its cage,” said a zoo official.

Late on Sunday evening, the zoo doctors observed the bird strutting in its enclosure for the first time. It picked up the fish from the tank and swallowed them in good number. On Monday morning, it had boiled potatoes and corns, added zoo officials.

Sharing further details, zoo director KK Singh said, “A team of three doctors -- including chief veterinarian Anurag Singh, Dr Nasir and Dr Nitesh Katiyar -- were treating the sarus. The bird’s behaviour will be observed for 15 days. On this basis of its behaviour, it will be decided whether to put the sarus in an enclosure where people could see the bird. We are hopeful that it will be able to adjust in the Kanpur zoo.”

To keep the bird in good health, the doctors have prepared a special diet chart -- which includes rice, lentils, and boiled potatoes every day. The special bird feed containing lentils and seeds would also be given along with fishes.

On Monday noon, SP MLA Amitabh Agnihotri reached the zoo and handed over lentils and bird feed to the zoo director. Agnihotri said that sarus and Arif were being punished and bird has lost appetite in the zoo. He even asked the authorities to put up the picture of Amethi resident Mohd Arif in the bird’s enclosure to lift up the spirit of the sarus.

The unique bond between the sarus and Arif has hogged national headlines. A year ago, the sarus was found by Arif in his fields. The bird was unconscious and bleeding. Arif helped the bird recover and soon, they developed a rare camaraderie. The sarus would follow Arif everywhere. However, as the video of the bird and Arif went viral, forest officials reached Amethi and took the bird with them.

According to forest officials, Arif should have intimated local forest officials after finding the bird. He has even been served a notice for allegedly violating the Wildlife Act of 1972 (amended). Authorities have also summoned Arif, who looked after the bird for a year, to explain his side at the office of assistant conservator of forest in Gauriganj (Amethi) on April 2.

In his defence, Arif has said that he shouldn’t face legal action for rescuing the bird. “I didn’t chain the bird. It lived with me. What’s my fault. I treated the sarus and wanted it to go back to jungle but it became my friend and did not leave.”

