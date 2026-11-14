Thiruvananthapuram, A doctor was taken into custody on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing a house surgeon at the Nedumangad Government Taluk Hospital here, police said.

Doctor held for 'sexually harassing' house surgeon in Keralam, minister promises action

Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan said that strict action will be taken against the doctor

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The accused, Dr V K Vinu, was taken into custody from his residence around 2 am on Saturday following protests by Democratic Youth Federation of India workers and others at the Nedumangad police station.

According to police, the house surgeon, a postgraduate student, approached Vinu on Friday afternoon after noticing a swelling on her body.

Vinu asked her to meet him at the room, where he allegedly made sexual advances towards her, police said.

The student managed to escape from the room and, with the help of her colleagues, approached the police.

Alleging police inaction, DYFI workers staged a protest in front of the Nedumangad police station on Friday night.

Police said Vinu was taken into custody at his residence around 2 am on Saturday after the student's detailed statement was recorded.

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{{^usCountry}} Further legal proceedings will be initiated after preliminary interrogation of the doctor, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further legal proceedings will be initiated after preliminary interrogation of the doctor, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Minister Muraleedharan said the government will ensure the protection of women doctors.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said the Health Department would examine the complaint and the FIR registered by police before initiating action against the doctor.

"There is no doubt that action will be taken against the doctor. His track record is not very good, as far as I understand. However, I do not want to comment further before examining the details. Action will certainly follow," he said.

The minister said such incidents should never happen and that protecting women doctors was the government's responsibility.

"Strong action will be taken against any element that stands in the way of ensuring their protection. It will be done immediately," he said.

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On the alleged delay in police action after the woman doctor approached the police with a complaint, Muraleedharan said the matter came under the purview of the Home Department.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.