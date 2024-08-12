Doctor’s rape-murder in Kolkata: Resident doctors boycott work at Prayagraj’s SRN hospital, demand justice

Enraged over the rape and murder of the trainee woman doctor at RG Medical College in Kolkata, the senior and junior resident doctors at SRN hospital went on a strike as part of a nationwide protest on Monday. The doctors also took out a candle march and reached Medical Crossing where they paid tributes to the killed woman doctor. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

On the call given by Federation of Resident Doctors Association (RDA), over 500 doctors under office bearers of Resident Doctors Association boycotted the work and started a protest outside PMSSY building.

The doctors under the leadership of RDA president Dr Sachin Kumar, vice president Dr Rohit Kumar, Dr Rajan Gautam and general secretary Dr Ravi Pratap Singh assembled at the hospital gate and raised slogans while demanding justice for the killed doctor. They demanded a CBI enquiry into the incident, implementation of safety laws and strict action against the arrested accused involved in the incident.

Dr Sachin said that protests will continue until their demands are fulfilled.

Following the strike by the resident doctors, the senior doctors treated the patients at the OPD. However, the emergency services remained functional at the SRN hospital.

The OPD window was closed following heavy protests by the doctors around 10.30 am. Many patients received medical slips, but a large number had to return after the window was closed. Senior doctors continued to see patients at the OPD. However, at least 40 surgeries were cancelled following the strike.

Chiefmedical superintendent Dr Ajay Saxena said the strike did not impact medical services at the hospital. All departments and facilities remained functional, he added.