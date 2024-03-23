Donating grain to hungry greatest service: Varanasi JCP

Joint commissioner of police K Ejilearassane said that donating grains to hunger victims is divine work. Donation of grains is the greatest charity and philanthropy, which Anaj Bank is doing efficiently. Joint Commissioner of Police K Ejilearassane distributing grains from Anaj Bank at Subhash Bhavan in Varanasi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Ejilearassane was speaking at a programme ‘Bhookh Mukti Diwas’, organised at Subhash Bhavan, Lamahi, by two non-government organisations, Vishal Bharat Sansthan and Muslim Mahila Foundation. He also distributed foodgrains from Anaj Bank here on Friday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Special guest, Indian Bank deputy general manager Rajesh issued a special passbook for transgender from the Anaj Bank.

Vishal Bharat Sansthan president Dr Rajiv Srivastava said that anyone can be a victim of circumstantial hunger. If one doesn’t meet eligibility criteria required to get grains free, he will not get free grains. In such a situation, the Anaj Bank is a boon. Anaj Banks will also be established in the village in the coming time.

Special guest Rajesh said that the Anaj Bank is a better option to help hunger victims.

Advocate Amit Srivastava, a member of the national council of Vishal Bharat Sansthan, said that hunger pangs are most painful. There is a need to run a Karunik mission to solve the problems of hunger victims. The sensitivity of society can solve problems of hunger victims.

The programme was chaired by Gulab Srivastava, vice -president of Seva Bharti. Gyan Prakash, deputy chairman of Anaj Bank, proposed a vote of thanks.