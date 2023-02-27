DRDO employee, arrested on espionage charges, subjected to IB, IAF interrogation

Three days after a 51-year-old official of Integrated Test Range (ITR) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Chandipur area of Odisha’s Balasore district was arrested on charges of passing sensitive information of the ballistic missile launch sites to alleged Pakistani agents, he was subjected to joint interrogation by the Odisha police, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) team from Andhra Pradesh and a team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to validate the data that has been transmitted through his mobile phone. A joint interrogation was done to validate that information and data transmitted through the DRDO employee’s mobile phone. (Representative Image)

Balasore superintendent of police (SP) Sagarika Nath said during questioning of Baburam Dey, the technical officer-C of ITR arrested in the espionage case, police seized six electronic equipments including a laptop and two mobile phones and found some additional sensitive information. “To validate that information and data transmitted through the mobile, the joint interrogation was done,” said Nath.

The electronic equipments will be sent to Delhi or Kolkata for further forensic and technical analysis depending upon how quick it can be done. Dey, who worked in the Telemetry department of Integrated Test Range allegedly shared classified defence information regarding missile test as well as photographs of the prohibited areas to a woman agent from Rawalpindi in Pakistan through WhatsApp chat and call.

“He was present at the time of testing of almost all missiles, cluster bombs by DRDO and other defence agencies and had sensitive technical information related to missile launch. The Pakistani agent who was in touch with Dey had honeytrapped him through sexual conversation, photos and videos,” said the SP.

Baburam was arrested on February 24 and then taken on remand by the police for four days following permission by the sub-divisional judicial magistrate.