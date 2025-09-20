Dredging on Ganga’s Varanasi-Ghazipur stretch to begin on Oct 1

letters@htlive.com A vessel at Port (File photo)

Dredging work in the Ganga River between Varanasi and Ghazipur, extending up to Majhauva in Bihar, is scheduled to begin on October 1 to ensure the smooth and safe movement of vessels along National Waterway-1 (NW-1).

The project aims to create a 30-metre wide and 2.5-metre deep navigable channel by removing hard strata, mainly composed of calcareous siltstone, which currently hinder vessel movement, especially during the lean season when water levels drop significantly.

Divisional commissioner of Varanasi, S Rajalingam, confirmed that dredging will commence as soon as floodwaters recede. He stated that this stretch is an important part of NW-1 and that the removal of hard layers from the riverbed is essential for facilitating uninterrupted navigation.

According to a senior official from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), two companies have been awarded the dredging contract, and the work is expected to be completed over the next three years.

Sanjeeva Kumar, director of IWAI’s regional office in Varanasi, explained that the dredging will be carried out in two sections—Varanasi to Ghazipur and Ghazipur to Majhauva. He added that the dredgers are ready, and operations will begin once floodwaters subside.

He further noted that the presence of calcareous siltstone in the Ghazipur–Varanasi stretch poses a hazard to navigation. During the dry season, water levels sometimes drop below 1.5 meters, making it difficult even for survey vessels to navigate upstream or downstream of these hard strata.

The dredging will target these areas to create a 30-meter wide and 2.3-meter deep channel in the Ghazipur to Varanasi section, allowing for uninterrupted and safe vessel movement along this key inland waterway.

National Waterway-1 spans 1,620 km from Haldia in West Bengal to Prayagraj (Allahabad) via Varanasi. It is a major infrastructure initiative aimed at promoting inland water transport as a cost-effective and eco-friendly logistics alternative.

The broader NW-1 project includes the construction of multi-modal terminals, dredging operations, and jetties at various points along the route. While dredging between Haldia and Bihar has been completed and most terminals are nearly finished, dredging between Majhauva and Varanasi remains pending.

An IWAI official emphasised that removing the hard strata in this stretch is essential to ensure year-round navigation. Specific shoal locations and problematic stretches have already been identified for targeted dredging to help realize the goal of seamless inland navigation from Haldia to Prayagraj.