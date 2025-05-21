Menu Explore
Drug supplier caught with 6.6 kg MD

ByManish Kumar Pathak
May 21, 2025 07:50 AM IST

A total of five accused were arrested from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and we have seized 6.688 kilograms mephedrone worth ₹13.37 crore

Mumbai: The police arrested a 45-year-old drug supplier on Sunday and allegedly seized 6.6 kilograms of mephedrone worth 13 crore from his residence in Dongri.

The racket was unearthed when a joint team of the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) and RCF police were patrolling in Chembur in April. The team spotted a suspected drug peddler identified as Rehan Santosh Shaikh, 31. The police said they found 45 grams of mephedrone in Shaikh’s possession worth 4.5 lakh and intercepted him.

The interrogation led the police to three more drug peddlers in the first week of May. The three accused were arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. According to the police, the accused are a part of a drug syndicate.

The police said that the three accused revealed the identity of a drug supplier from South Mumbai who is now the fifth accused. The police raided the drug supplier’s residence in Dongri on May 18 and found a plastic sack with 6.688 kilograms of mephedrone. Samples from the bag were collected and tested positive using a narcotic drug field testing kit, said a police officer of the RCF police station.

“A total of five accused were arrested from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and we have seized 6.688 kilograms mephedrone worth 13.37 crore,” said deputy commissioner of police Navnath Dhavale of zone 6 and added, “we will soon bust the drug syndicate.”

