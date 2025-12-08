Bihar’s Kotwa police picked up four government school teachers for interrogation after the body of an 11-year-old boy was found in a pond on the premises of a government school in East Champaran on Saturday, police said on Sunday. East Champaran: 4 govt teachers picked up for interrogation after child’s death

Pratyush Kumar Vicky, station house officer (SHO), Kotwa said these teachers were associated with Rajkiya Madhya Vidyalaya at Machhargawa Bankatwa in Kotwa block of East Champaran. “We are probing the matter from all possible angles,” the SHO said. School’s headmaster Vikash Kumar told police the student, Ravi Kumar, a Class 5 student, had come to school when schoolbags were distributed among the students on Tuesday.

“He was denied the same due to shortfall in attendance. But, he returned home after classes got over,” a police official quoted the headmaster as saying.

On Saturday, villagers spotted his body in a pond on his school premises, prompting the police to press the dog squad into service. However, a high drama unfolded after a large number of villagers held school teachers captive for hours in protest against the incident.

According to an FIR filed at Kotwa police station, the boy had not returned home after he went to school Tuesday, following which his missing report was filed the next day.