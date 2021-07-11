Home / Cities / Others / Education dept grants 9 cr for smart playgrounds in govt schools
Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla (HT PHOTO)
Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla (HT PHOTO)
others

Education dept grants 9 cr for smart playgrounds in govt schools

Chandigarh Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday said that the state government had decided to develop smart playgrounds in government schools
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 01:10 AM IST

Chandigarh Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday said that the state government had decided to develop smart playgrounds in government schools.

Singla added that the education department had approved a grant of 9.1 crore for the development of smart playgrounds in primary and middle schools in the first round of the Smart Playground project.

Singla added as their government has drastically improved the infrastructure of government schools by introducing the Smart School Policy, now the project to develop smart playgrounds have been initiated. He added that sports and other extra-curricular activities also hold importance in a student’s development.

Singla claimed that the Congress-led state government has ensured growth in every field of school education which was also visible from the success of students and education department as well. He said apart from other achievements, Punjab has been placed on the top of Performance Grading Index (PGI) which was released by the Union government on the basis of 70 parameters of school education.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.