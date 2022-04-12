EIB team visits Agra Metro Rail Project

A six-member team from European Investment Bank (EIB) visited the Agra Metro Rail Project and inspected various feasibility aspects of the project, on Monday. The Agra Metro Project is partly funded by the EIB.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The team reviewed the complete alignment of both corridor 1 and corridor 2 of Agra Metro Project, a press statement issued by the public relations office of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) read.

During their three-day visit, which began on Saturday (April 9), the EIB team inspected the elevated section of the priority corridor, comprising three metro stations namely Taj East Gate, Basai and Fatehabad Road and then headed to Agra Metro Depot (15th Battalion PAC) for further inspections.

The EIB team reviewed the project execution and discussed its impact on various other aspects also. The team expressed satisfaction over the pace of the execution of the project and assessed various other aspects of the project as well, claimed the press statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, the team enjoyed the heritage and architecture of this city and visited the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort.

The team was also engaged in a detailed discussion with managing director (MD) Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), Kumar Keshav; director finance, UPMRC; director, works and infrastructure UPMRC, PD/Agra and other senior officials of the organisation.

The team reviewed the complete alignment of both corridor 1 and corridor 2 of Agra Metro Project on the last day, April 11.