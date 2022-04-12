Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / EIB team visits Agra Metro Rail Project
others

EIB team visits Agra Metro Rail Project

A six-member team from European Investment Bank (EIB) visited the Agra Metro Rail Project and inspected various feasibility aspects of the project, on Monday
A six-member team from European Investment Bank visiting the Agra Metro Rail Project in Agra on Monday (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

A six-member team from European Investment Bank (EIB) visited the Agra Metro Rail Project and inspected various feasibility aspects of the project, on Monday. The Agra Metro Project is partly funded by the EIB.

The team reviewed the complete alignment of both corridor 1 and corridor 2 of Agra Metro Project, a press statement issued by the public relations office of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) read.

During their three-day visit, which began on Saturday (April 9), the EIB team inspected the elevated section of the priority corridor, comprising three metro stations namely Taj East Gate, Basai and Fatehabad Road and then headed to Agra Metro Depot (15th Battalion PAC) for further inspections.

The EIB team reviewed the project execution and discussed its impact on various other aspects also. The team expressed satisfaction over the pace of the execution of the project and assessed various other aspects of the project as well, claimed the press statement.

RELATED STORIES

On Sunday, the team enjoyed the heritage and architecture of this city and visited the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort.

The team was also engaged in a detailed discussion with managing director (MD) Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), Kumar Keshav; director finance, UPMRC; director, works and infrastructure UPMRC, PD/Agra and other senior officials of the organisation.

The team reviewed the complete alignment of both corridor 1 and corridor 2 of Agra Metro Project on the last day, April 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP