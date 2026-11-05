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Elderly man cheated of 25.45 Lakh, couple booked

Premchandra Sinha, a resident of Bank Road in Colonelganj, alleged that his son, Raghvendra Prasad Sinha, was preparing for civil services examinations in Lucknow

Published on: Nov 5, 2026, 07:37:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, PRAYAGRAJ
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: An elderly Prayagraj resident was allegedly cheated of 25.45 lakh by a Lucknow-based couple who promised to secure a government job for his son. Colonelganj police registered an FIR against Aditya Kumar Gaur and his wife, Mansi Singh, and started an investigation.

Trusting their promise, Sinha transferred ₹25.45 lakh through UPI transactions, cheques and cash. (For representation only)
Trusting their promise, Sinha transferred ₹25.45 lakh through UPI transactions, cheques and cash. (For representation only)

Premchandra Sinha, a resident of Bank Road in Colonelganj, alleged that his son, Raghvendra Prasad Sinha, was preparing for civil services examinations in Lucknow. After failing to get selected, his son started a mess in Aliganj. During this period, Aditya and Mansi reportedly became regular customers. The couple allegedly claimed to have strong links with government officials and politicians and assured the family that they could arrange a government job for his son.

According to the complaint, the couple met the family in the Sangam area in January 2025 and demanded 40 lakh for the job. Trusting their promise, Sinha transferred 25.45 lakh through UPI transactions, cheques and cash. He also handed over two cheques worth 15 lakh.

 
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