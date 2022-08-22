Ex-BJP MLA of Rajasthan who admitted 5 lynchings on camera issued notice

Two days after an FIR was lodged against ex-BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja, who was recorded saying that his supporters had “lynched five individuals” for cow smuggling, the Alwar police on Sunday issued notice asking him to present his side.

The FIR was filed on Friday on charges of inciting hatred and animosity.

Superintendent of police, Alwar, Tejaswani Gautam said a case under IPC section 153 (A) was registered.

A notice was issued to him on Sunday and the clip has been sent to a forensic science laboratory.

Police said Ahuja has been asked to present his side or else legal action will be taken.

Shiv Shankar, SHO of Govindgarh police station, said the case was registered after the video went viral.

Ahuja paid a visit to the family of Chiranji Lal Saini (45), who was lynched by Mev Muslim community members on suspicion of tractor theft.

Also Read: Ex-BJP MLA of Rajasthan who admitted 5 lynchings on camera booked

Saini died while receiving care in Jaipur hospital.

Ahuja’s comments on the viral video were in reference to this incident.

According to SHO Shankar, the FIR was filed under section IPC 153-A for inciting animosity based on religion.

Ahuja in the video was asking a group of people to start an agitation against the lynching of Saini.

“We have so far lynched five people, be it in Lawandi or Behror. This has happened for the first time in this area that they have lynched someone. I have given free hand to workers to kill. We will get them acquitted and secure bail,” the ex-MLA is seen saying in the video.

After the controversy, BJP’s Alwar (South) chief Sanjay Singh Naruka told news agency PTI that the party “does not have this thinking”.

The former Ramgarh MLA vowed that no one involved in cow smuggling and slaughter will be spared.

The former lawmaker claimed that while they were seated together, a local RSS leader proposed starting an agitation to voice opposition to Saini’s lynching.

“It is the Mev people who smuggle and slaughter cows and Hindus have sentiments for cows, therefore, they target such smugglers,” he said, adding it was his duty to protect his workers.

Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara saying it has exposed the BJP’s true face.

“What more proof is needed of the BJP’s religious terror and bigotry? The real face of the BJP has been exposed,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON