Ex-BJP MLA of Rajasthan who admitted 5 lynchings on camera issued notice
After the controversy, BJP’s Alwar (South) chief Sanjay Singh Naruka told news agency PTI that the party “does not have this thinking”
Two days after an FIR was lodged against ex-BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja, who was recorded saying that his supporters had “lynched five individuals” for cow smuggling, the Alwar police on Sunday issued notice asking him to present his side.
The FIR was filed on Friday on charges of inciting hatred and animosity.
Superintendent of police, Alwar, Tejaswani Gautam said a case under IPC section 153 (A) was registered.
A notice was issued to him on Sunday and the clip has been sent to a forensic science laboratory.
Police said Ahuja has been asked to present his side or else legal action will be taken.
Shiv Shankar, SHO of Govindgarh police station, said the case was registered after the video went viral.
Ahuja paid a visit to the family of Chiranji Lal Saini (45), who was lynched by Mev Muslim community members on suspicion of tractor theft.
Also Read: Ex-BJP MLA of Rajasthan who admitted 5 lynchings on camera booked
Saini died while receiving care in Jaipur hospital.
Ahuja’s comments on the viral video were in reference to this incident.
According to SHO Shankar, the FIR was filed under section IPC 153-A for inciting animosity based on religion.
Ahuja in the video was asking a group of people to start an agitation against the lynching of Saini.
“We have so far lynched five people, be it in Lawandi or Behror. This has happened for the first time in this area that they have lynched someone. I have given free hand to workers to kill. We will get them acquitted and secure bail,” the ex-MLA is seen saying in the video.
After the controversy, BJP’s Alwar (South) chief Sanjay Singh Naruka told news agency PTI that the party “does not have this thinking”.
The former Ramgarh MLA vowed that no one involved in cow smuggling and slaughter will be spared.
The former lawmaker claimed that while they were seated together, a local RSS leader proposed starting an agitation to voice opposition to Saini’s lynching.
“It is the Mev people who smuggle and slaughter cows and Hindus have sentiments for cows, therefore, they target such smugglers,” he said, adding it was his duty to protect his workers.
Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara saying it has exposed the BJP’s true face.
“What more proof is needed of the BJP’s religious terror and bigotry? The real face of the BJP has been exposed,” he said.
-
Demand to relocate three ageing tigers, more safari routes in Sariska reserve
With the majority of tigers ageing in Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar district of Rajasthan, a demand to relocate three of them was raised on Sunday. The reserve authorities also proposed to open three more routes for safari. The STR has asked the state government to permit the opening of three more routes. Tigresses such as ST-3 and 5 relocated from Ranthambore have never given birth to cubs.
-
Pregnant woman kicked, family thrashed over real estate dispute in Kolkata
An eight-month pregnant woman was hospitalised over the weekend after a group of men allegedly kicked her in the abdomen, thrashed her family members, and ransacked their home over a real estate dispute in Kolkata. The woman's father-in-law, Shibshankar Das, said local TMC legislator Paresh Pal asked for a meeting with him over the dispute over a plot of land on Friday. Pal insisted he did not even know the family.
-
Security intensified at Delhi borders ahead of Kisan Mahapanchayat
Security and checking of vehicles have been intensified at Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri along Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh ahead of a proposed Kisan Mahapanchayat (grand assembly of farmers) in central Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The assembly is being held days after farmers congregated in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday for a 75-hour long sit-in protest and reiterated the demand for Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni's dismissal.
-
Delhi’s air quality in moderate category, overcast weather, light rain expected
Delhi's air quality was in the “moderate” category on Monday morning as the city is likely to have generally overcast weather with expected light rain. The average 24-hour AQI on Sunday was 117 in the “moderate” category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.
-
Oppose or defend important personalities on rationality: CM Bommai
Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said that there will be pro and anti-beliefs and arguments on noted personalities like Savarkar and Tipu Sultan. Since these are historical facts, it is common to have pro and anti-arguments. But it must be defended with rationality and oppose the same with it. Replying to a question, Bommai said an investigation has been going on in connection with the egg attack on the car of Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah recently.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics