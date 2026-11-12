Fake Alld HC order seeks 95 sites blocked, FIR lodged

The Allahabad high court administration has lodged an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly forging a judicial order in the name of a sitting judge and using it to facilitate the blocking of 95 websites.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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The purported order, dated August 14, 2026, has been shown to be issued by Justice Garima Prashad in writ petition No. 30480 of 2026, titled Sahil Singh vs The Director General (DIT Cyber Law) and Others.

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The document was reportedly available on the department of telecommunications website.

The alleged forgery came to light after Munsif Vengattil, India technology correspondent with Reuters, emailed the high court on October 30 seeking verification of the order’s authenticity. He informed the court that he had found the document on the DoT website but could not locate the corresponding case or order on the court’s website.

Following the query, the high court administration sought a technical verification from the registrar (J) (Computer). A report submitted by system manager Arindam Lahiri on November 3 established that neither writ petition No. 30480 of 2026 nor the purported August 14 order existed in the court’s electronic records.

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{{^usCountry}} After the fraud came to light, the joint registrar (Civil-C1) Yan Chandra submitted a written complaint to the SHO of Cantonment police station, Prayagraj. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the fraud came to light, the joint registrar (Civil-C1) Yan Chandra submitted a written complaint to the SHO of Cantonment police station, Prayagraj. {{/usCountry}}

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DCP (Ganganagar), also holding the charge of Cyber Cell in Prayagraj, Sonam Kumar, said that on the receipt of the written complaint from Chandra, an FIR was registered on November 6 under Sections 318(2), 336(2), 336(3), 337, 338 and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Separately, the private secretary to justice Garima Prashad confirmed that no such order had been passed by the judge, according to the FIR.

“Multiple teams have been formed to probe the case as the issue is sensitive and pertains to breaching multiple safeguards in place for issuing such requests/orders. Soon we will be able to track the trail of the fraud,” he added.

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DCP (city) Sagar Jain said that probe on three different tracks are being carried out including origin of the communication seeking details regarding the fake order from Allahabad high court, an email sent to department of telecommunication, besides how the fraudsters chose the name of justice Garima Prasad and not any other judge.

Cyber Cell in-charge sub inspector Ghanshayam Yadav, handling the cyber part of the investigation said that a 24-point questionaire has been dispatched to the department of telecommunication seeking details of its website functioning and list of personnel handling content on its website.

“I have talked to Munsif Vengattil, the India technology correspondent of Reuters who sent an email to Allahabad high court cross-checking details of the particular order. We will also investigate the conduct of every personnel who has handling rights of the DoT website to ascertain how the content mentioning the court order got uploaded,” he added.

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According to the official, details like whether the login and password of the authorised person got compromised in any way like hacking or theft or whether a third party vendor was involved in the process will also be probed.

According to the complaint, an unidentified person forged the judicial document with the intention of cheating and used it as genuine. The FIR names no accused, and sub-inspector Anurag Mishra has been assigned the investigation.

The findings of the high court’s technical verification were placed before the chief justice through a report submitted by the registrar (J) (Listing) on November 3. Acting on the matter, the chief justice passed an order the same day, following which the registrar general directed registration of an FIR on November 5.

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