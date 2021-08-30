‘Fake call centre’ scams spread web in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi/Gurugram: Back in 2016, when the world was talking about the massive ‘Thane call centre scam’ in which an organised gang of crooks posing as American Internal Revenue Service officials had defrauded over 15,000 Americans of over ₹2,040 crore over two years, people in Delhi-NCR had only started waking up to this new threat.

At that time, similar scammers in the capital and around it ran fake call centres to dupe gullible people by promising lucrative jobs or lottery sweepstakes. But when the true extent of the Thane scam became known, especially after the extradition from Dubai and later arrest of the 24-year-old mastermind, Sagar Thakkar alias Shaggy, by Mumbai Police, crooks here had a unique crime model to learn from.

The stakes were very high. Thakkar had accumulated a lot of wealth in a very short time and others wanted to be like him, said senior Delhi and Gurugram Police officers who have been involved in various crackdowns on fake call centres.

But it took nearly two years for the police in the national capital region to encounter something similar to the Thane scam. In November 2018, software giant Microsoft Corporation filed 17 first information reports (FIRs) – nine in Noida and eight in Gurugram – alleging that their customers were duped by fraudsters who impersonated the company’s employees. That prompted crackdowns on fake call centres by the Gurugram and Noida police in coordination with international investigating agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Interpol, said Gurugram’s assistant commissioner of police (cyber cell) Karan Goel.

“They busted at least eight fake BPOs in the two cities and arrested 42 people. A month later, 126 people were caught by Noida Police for allegedly running a fake call centre through which they contacted US citizens, intimidated them saying there were problems with their nine-digit social security numbers (SSN) and demanded money to fix them. That was the first major crackdown on a fake call centre in Delhi-NCR that duped Americans,” said Goel.

The same year, Delhi Police’s cyber cell raided 11 fake call centres and arrested 24 people, mostly owners and managers. While the crackdown in Delhi forced the major players of the racket to lie low, the illegal money-making business continued in Gurugram, prompting the creation of the Haryana chief minister’s (CM) flying squad in October 2020 to bust fake call centres in the city.

The squad has since then busted over 50 bogus call centres. The raids forced the scammers to shift base to other places, especially Delhi. But there, too, they got no respite.

In December 2020, Delhi Police’s cyber cell busted a major fake call centre in outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi where a gang of 42 men who impersonated officials of law enforcement agencies duped nearly 3,500 citizens of America and other countries of nearly ₹70 crore over two years. From then onwards, the crackdown on fake call centres in Delhi has been continuing, and on average every week, one such BPO is busted.

Over the last seven to eight months, several fake call centres have been busted in Delhi-NCR and hundreds of scammers have been put behind bars for targeting gullible Americans and extorting money by posing as US law enforcement officials or as executives of private companies like Amazon and Microsoft.

In Delhi alone, over 300 people have been arrested in the last two months for running at least 10 bogus BPOs in south, west, outer and eastern parts of the city — all swindling US citizens of millions of dollars.

Unmasking the fake callers: The modus operandi

As a first step, the scammers take on rent space in any residential or commercial neighbourhood. They then arrange for computers having fast internet connections and encrypted internet voice calling applications installed in them and some gadgets for internet calling that bypass international long-distance calling gateways. After that, a mix of experienced and untrained tele-callers fluent in English are hired and a database of Americans is procured through data thieves over the internet. That’s all that is needed to set up a fake call centre.

“The kingpins of all these BPOs are mainly people who have earlier worked in call centres (usually the bogus ones) and earned expertise in how to run the illegal business of cheating and extorting unsuspecting foreigners,” said deputy commissioner of police (cyber cell, CyPAD) Anyesh Roy.

Chandan Kumar, who was arrested by Gurugram Police for allegedly running some unauthorised call centres but is presently out on bail, said that one can start the illegal operation with just ₹2 lakh as an investment.

“I took a small office on rent in an industrial area, arranged for two laptops and two work stations (also on rent) and started making calls. After earning some money by conning three targets, I changed the office and hired six employees. It takes about six months to establish the set up and one starts getting enough money to maintain a lavish lifestyle. Our first call centre, which was operational for two years, gave us our own house; three more operations, and we had a good bank balance to survive for a few years,” Kumar said.

He added that there are hundreds of small call centres out there, but only a few target international users.

Unholy nexus of realtors and crooks

In the first week of June, 21 fraudsters were caught running a fake call centre in west Delhi’s Naraina. By the end of the month, Shahdara district police caught 84 men and women for duping Americans through a fake call centre in a rented building in Jagatpuri. In the first week of July, the crime branch arrested 95 people, including 19 women, for running two similar fake call centres in Kirti Nagar and Mangolpuri, while the month ended with the arrest of 65 people from a fake BPO in Hari Nagar.

Investigators of the Jagatpuri call centre said that it was set up in December 2020 in a 400 square metre space on the second floor of a commercial building by its three owners – Surjeet, Manu Singh Tanwar (who was convicted and sent to jail in a murder case in March this year) and Rakesh. They were paying ₹1.15 lakh per month as rent for the property whose owner was told that it would be used for running a company specialising in booking air tickets for national and international travel.

“We have learnt that many property dealers have also joined hands with these scammers. Their role is to provide an ideal property where police visits are least expected. These realtors go to the extent of providing a fully furnished call centre office having computers with faster internet connections and CCTV cameras as well as security guards for monitoring the outside activities and arrival of police. The realtors get hefty commission money from the scammers, who rent these properties on double or triple the actual monthly rent,” said a police inspector whose team busted at least three such call centres between June and July.

Talent hunts to pick accomplices

Staff are hired from social networking sites or placement agencies.

“Fluency in speaking English with a foreign accent and having basic knowledge in using computers or laptops are the only criteria that they look for in the applicants. It is the reason that scammers mostly look for men and women from northeastern states for hiring them as tele-callers,” said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.

After obtaining lists of job-seekers interested in working in call centres from the placement agencies, the scammers invite them for job interviews held online and offline. During the interview, the applicants are tested for their English speaking fluency and computer knowledge. Monthly salaries are decided on experience, said another investigator.

Sumit Sharma from Haryana’s Rohtak, who was arrested in 2019, said that setting up a call centre is still easy but training freshers and convincing them for participating in the scam is a tough task.

“We pay huge amounts to voice and accent trainers to set up the operations. To operate illegal processes we need untrained people because those having experience charge a bomb and are not reliable. Young staff take at least six months to understand the illegalities and by then we change the team to evade police action,” said Sharma.

The training period ranges from three days for experienced tele-callers and one week for freshers.

“The training begins with listening to recorded conversations between a tele-caller and a foreign client several times. The trainees are asked to focus on the accent in which the conversation is going on and how each word is being pronounced. They are also given video recordings to watch and practise foreign accents. Once that part is taken care of, each tele-caller is given a set of scripts to memorise and made to sit with experienced callers to understand how the job is done,” said Goel.

The real deal

After the training comes the real game, which is calling up the targets in countries like the US whose details are picked up either from the internet or through “blockers”, a code word for key players in the network who remain anonymous and operate only through encrypted modes of communication. These blockers are based in India and abroad.

The scam typically begins with a pre-recorded threatening robocall claiming to be from the US law enforcement and telling the US citizen that his social security number (SSN) will be suspended soon because of some illegal money transactions or activities detected by the government. To avoid any legal action, the citizen is persuaded to connect with the department concerned by pressing 1 on the interactive voice response (IVR). As the victim presses 1, the call gets connected to one of the tele-callers sitting in India.

“The tele-caller impersonates an official of the social security department, intimidates the person further, and tricks him/her into buying e-gift cards of various companies such as Target, Nike, Walmart, Gpay, Macy’s, Best Buy, etc. Thereafter, the person is asked to share the gift card’s number and its PIN as a security deposit and payment for not pursuing legal action. As the gift card’s details are obtained, the tele-caller disconnects the call. As the number used by the tele-caller is a spoofed VOIP number, the victim cannot call back,” Goel said.

The gift card details are shared with the blockers who redeem them and send the payment in cash through Hawala channels after deducting their commission amounts. On average, two to three US citizens are duped every day by each call centre, said many police officers who have been part of the operations against fake call centres in Delhi-NCR.

“We bust call centres, arrest scammers and register cases mainly on suo-motu cognisance. As the victims are foreigners, it becomes difficult to bring them on board for filing their complaints or help us in our investigation. This makes our cases weak. The scammers are aware of all these hurdles that the police face and take advantage of the situation,” said a Delhi Police’s cyber cell officer, requesting anonymity.