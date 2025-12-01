Fake liquor worth 45L seized in Jamtara, 4 smugglers held

Jamtara police seized a massive consignment of fake foreign liquor valued at nearly ₹45 lakh in the illegal market and arrested four alleged smugglers during a coordinated operation in the Narayanpur region, police said. The seized liquor includes 225 cartons containing 5,400 bottles (2,025 litres), along with 78 gallons (3,120 litres) of spirit concealed in bags of snacks inside a truck. A policeman checking seized fake liquor consignments (HT FILE)

According to police, the liquor’s estimated government valuation in Jharkhand is ₹15.95 lakh, while its black-market price in dry state Bihar is pegged at around ₹45 lakh.

The operation followed a tip-off received by Jamtara SP Rajkumar Mehta, indicating that a large consignment of fake foreign liquor was being transported from Govindpur through a truck, escorted by two additional four-wheelers, with the intention of smuggling it into Bihar.

The SP constituted a team under SDPO Vikas Anand Laguri, which conducted an intensive checking drive on November 30, 2025, near Pandaigdig Mor on the Govindpur–Sahibganj main road. During the checking, police intercepted the truck and discovered liquor cartons hidden behind sacks of Kurkure.

Police also seized three other vehicles used for escorting the consignment. Officers also recovered seven mobile phones, ₹33,000 in cash, and several important documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards, from the accused.

Those arrested were identified as Dara Singh, Chandar Mandal, Mohd Rahim Ansari and Santosh Paswan.

SP Rajkumar Mehta said, “This was a well-coordinated smuggling attempt aimed at supplying fake foreign liquor to Bihar. Our team acted swiftly on credible intelligence and successfully intercepted the vehicles. The arrest of the four accused and seizure of such a large consignment is a major achievement in our fight against organised liquor trafficking.”

Police said further investigation was underway to trace the broader network involved in the fake liquor supply chain.