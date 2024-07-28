Faridabad residents allege treated waste from Bandhwari being dumped in Aravallis

Gurugram: Scores of people living in Faridabad have raised serious concerns about the issue of grinding and dumping waste from the Bandhwari landfill back into the forests, drains, fields, and city of Faridabad since February. Pollution watchdog, the National Green Tribunal has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter, but has not taken any action against any agency or official, environmentalists have alleged. Environmentalists of the district have pointed out the ongoing issue of illegal plastic waste dumping, particularly in the Aravalli Forest area, which is turning into a serious threat for both the environment and public health. (Representational Image)

Faridabad residents have claimed that despite complaints, Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) trucks continue to dump plastic waste into the Aravalli region without any restrictions. Environmentalists have accused the Municipal Corporations of both Gurugram and Faridabad of failing to curtail the menace of illegal garbage dumping in the Aravallis. In a letter addressed to the district administration, the Save Aravallis Trust stated that private contractors hired by the MCF have failed to manage the Bandhwari garbage mountain and instead have started resorting to dumping plastic waste in nearby villages, incentivizing locals financially for disposal of the garbage.

Jitender Bhadana of the Save Aravallis Trust said that contractors have been dumping processed waste in forest areas since February, this year. “Trucks are bringing in plastic and dumping it in Faridabad areas rather than going to Bandhwari. We have enough video evidence. The only way to make them realize the gravity of the situation is to collect the garbage and dump it on the premises of the municipal corporation offices, which we will do soon,” he said. Bhadana alleged that on multiple occasions, they had highlighted the issue, but both corporations and the administration turned a blind eye, using the entire forest as a dump yard to deceive the NGT by claiming that the Bandhwari garbage hill was declining.

“The long-term ramifications of plastic pollution seeping into our soil and waterways can pose a significant threat to public health and the environment, constituting a serious offense against humanity and our planet. It is imperative that those responsible for perpetuating this environmental travesty, including government officials complicit in orchestrating such activities, face the full force of the law. I urge you to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this matter and initiate the filing of FIRs under sections of environmental laws for deceptive misrepresentation of facts, misleading the court, and involvement in organized crime,” said Bhadana.

Both corporations, have however, insisted that they are working on waste management. Environmentalists feel the forest is being further violated amid illegal dumping of waste. “Illegal dumping of waste persists in the Aravallis and surrounding villages. Maybe, the NGT should send a team here for a site inspection to verify what we have been saying for almost a year now, and there has been zero relief,” said environmentalist Vaishali Rana Chandra.

In a letter addressed to the authorities, activists have requested an urgent meeting to discuss the matter comprehensively. Since February 16, there have been a series of complaints and meetings regarding the issue.

Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad, Vikram Yadav, said that he has formed a team under the Additional Deputy Commissioner to investigate the issue. “I have asked them to collect samples from the spots and check whether it is fresh waste or processed waste. Also, the team has been asked to penalize the people involved in dumping waste illegally and register criminal cases against them,” he said.

Yadav said that the team comprises officials from the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad as well as the Pollution Control Board and that the administration has conducted an inspection of the site. “The lab report is awaited to check whether the waste is inert (compost) or fresh waste. Samples have been collected from different spots,” he said.