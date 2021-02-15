Farm protests: Kejriwal to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut on Feb 28
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a kisan mahapanchayat in Meerut on February 28 in support of the protests against the Centre’s new farm laws, the AAP said on Monday.
The AAP has supported the ongoing protest by the farmers who have maintained that the three new laws passed by Parliament in September that seek to deregulate agricultural trade are meant to impose a corporate monopoly. The government, which has held several rounds of talks with the farmers, says that all assets of farmers will be safeguarded and the new laws will not scrap the Minimum Support Price or MSP.
Kejriwal has visited the protesting farmers at the Singhu border at least twice. He visited the protest site on December 7 to review the arrangements by the Delhi government which included tents and sanitation facilities. On December 8, when the protesting farmers called for a Bharat Bandh, Kejriwal said the Delhi Police put him under “house arrest” to prevent him from meeting the farmers. On December 27, the Delhi CM visited Singhu border again to participate in a cultural event organised by the Delhi government.
“AAP National Convenor @ArvindKejriwal to address a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on 28th February, 2021. Aam Aadmi Party has convened a Mahapanchayat to support the demands of the protesting farmers,” the AAP said in a tweet on Monday.
