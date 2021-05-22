Farmers to leave for Delhi to observe May 26 as Black Day

Following the call of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), hundreds of farmers from across Haryana will begin their movement from May 23 to join the ongoing agitation against Centre’s three farm laws.

As per farm leaders from Haryana, the SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, has decided to hold protests on May 26. They claimed that central trade unions have extended support for the protest.

As harvesting of wheat is over and transplantation of paddy is to start from June 15, farm unions of Haryana have urged their district and block-level members to reach out to villages to ensure that huge gathering of farmers from Haryana reach Delhi borders on May 26.

Farmers will observe May 26 as Black Day to mark six months of their agitation and farmers supporting the agitation will also hoist black flags on their houses and vehicles on that day to register their protest.

“We have already held meetings in this regard and thousands of farmers from Panipat will leave for Delhi on Sunday,” said Sudhir Jhakar, Panipar district president of BKU (Charuni).

Karnal BKU leader Jagdip Singh Aulakh said on call of BKU leaders, thousands of farmers will gather at Karnal’s Bastara toll plaza on May 23 and will leave for Delhi in tractor trolleys, cars and bikes.

He said that farmers will give new strength to the ongoing agitation as the government did not listen to their demands after six months of the agitation.

As farmers have given a call for a huge gathering at Bastara toll plaza amid the Covid-19 lockdown, Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said they have made elaborate security arrangements to deal with any law and order situation and plan to divert traffic from NH-44 has also been prepared.