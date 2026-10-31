Festive rush: UPSRTC to run additional buses, extra trips from Nov 6

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has made special arrangements to manage the expected passenger rush during festivals of Diwali and Chhath, including additional bus services and extra trips on key routes.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Prayagraj region of UPSRTC will operate 148 additional bus trips between November 6 and 17 to facilitate travel during the festive period, officials said.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The maximum increase of 34 trips has been made on the Prayagraj-Lucknow route, followed by 26 on the Prayagraj-Jaunpur-Gorakhpur route. Another 24 additional trips each will operate on the Prayagraj-Kanpur and Prayagraj-Varanasi routes, while 20 extra trips have been arranged on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya route. The Prayagraj-Mirzapur and Prayagraj-Banda routes will each get 10 additional trips, said UPSRTC regional manager Ravindra Kumar Singh.

He said the additional services had been planned to facilitate people travelling to their hometowns and between cities during the festive season.

To manage the rush at bus stations, a digital timetable has been installed at the Prayagraj depot. Regular public announcements will also be made to keep passengers updated about bus services. Arrangements for cleanliness and drinking water will be ensured at bus stations, he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, UPSRTC will deploy 160 special buses for the annual Diwali fair in Chitrakoot, where more than 35 lakh devotees are expected to visit the banks of the Mandakini river. The fleet will comprise 130 regular buses and 30 reserve buses to cater to pilgrims arriving in the religious town for darshan and prayers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, UPSRTC will deploy 160 special buses for the annual Diwali fair in Chitrakoot, where more than 35 lakh devotees are expected to visit the banks of the Mandakini river. The fleet will comprise 130 regular buses and 30 reserve buses to cater to pilgrims arriving in the religious town for darshan and prayers. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Incentives for staff

To ensure uninterrupted bus services during the festive period, UPSRTC has announced special incentives for drivers, conductors and other employees undertaking additional duties.

Contractual and outsourced drivers and conductors completing at least 11 days of duty, with an average daily operation of 300 km, will receive a one-time incentive of ₹4,400. Those completing 12 days under the prescribed conditions will get ₹4,800, while employees completing 15 days will be paid ₹5,100, officials said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Drivers and conductors deployed on electric buses will receive an additional incentive of ₹1,000 for operating buses for 11 days and covering 3,300 km during the period.

Technical staff and other roadways employees completing 12 consecutive days of duty will also receive a one-time incentive of ₹2,500.