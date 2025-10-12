First-year students of Allahabad University’s SSL hostel file ragging complaint, inquiry names PG student

The first-year students at Sir Sundar Lal (SSL) Hostel of Allahabad University, recently lodged a complaint through the anti-ragging portal, alleging mental and physical harassment by senior students. According to the complaint, senior students allegedly summon newcomers late at night, abuse them verbally, and forcibly cut their hair. The harassment, students claim, has caused severe psychological distress. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In response, the university administration on Friday formed a four-member inquiry committee consisting of faculty members: Shivkumar Yadav from the Hindi Department, Dr Gyan Singh Yadav from the Mathematics Department, Dr Prateek Srivastava from the Botany Department, and Dr Anand Pratap Chand from the Medieval and Modern History Department said AU Proctor Prof Rakesh Singh, confirming the development.

The inquiry committee submitted its preliminary report to the Proctor on Saturday. According to the findings, the four-member committee has identified a first-year MA (Political Science) student from Kanpur Nagar as the primary accused in the ragging case.

The report stated that the investigation found the student was residing illegally in room no. 45 of the hostel. His name did not appear on the official list of postgraduate students approved for hostel accommodation by the dean of student welfare, making his stay unauthorised.

The report further stated that the complaint, filed through the ragging portal three days ago, alleged widespread ragging at Sir Sunderlal Hostel. The preliminary inquiry found the student to be the central figure of these ragging activities. He also reportedly went to the department of geography to confront hostel superintendent Pawan Sharma, behaving abusively and inappropriately. Dr Sharma reported the incident to the Proctor’s Office at approximately 3.15 pm on October 10.

The investigation also revealed that Dr Pawan Sharma routinely addresses student concerns at the hostel office. Despite this, the student chose to confront him in the department, creating an unnecessary conflict. Following the incident, the student reportedly mobilized hundreds of students to protest outside the Proctor’s Office, even blocking the university’s main entrance.

The varsity officials point out that this is not the first time the student has faced disciplinary issues. He has previously been implicated in multiple incidents of violence and disorder within the AU’s Senate campus. A show-cause notice had already been issued to him on October 21 in connection with earlier complaints.