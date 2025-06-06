Flying tribute: Prayagraj skydiver unfurls ‘Op Sindoor’ flag over Bangkok

Sangam city’s Anamika Sharma, who became the youngest woman in the country to bag a professional skydiving license in 2022, jumped from the sky over Bangkok carrying the flag of “Operation Sindoor” as a mark of support and to commemorate its success on Thursday. Anamika making a skydive jump over Bangkok with the flag of “Op Sindoor” on Thursday. (Sourced)

She made this leap from a height of approximately 12,000 feet successfully. The jump was executed at Drop Zone Thailand at approximately 11.30 hours IST. The aircraft took off from 150 kms north of Bangkok from a place called Khayo Yai, and the jump was carried out from a single-engine aircraft PAC 750XL, informed Anamika’s father, Ajay Sharma, a trained former commando of the Indian Air Force and who, along with his daughter, is the only father-and-daughter duo who are professional skydivers in the country.

The 25-year-old daredevil is the youngest skydiver of the nation to hold the United States Parachute Association (USPA) certified ‘D’ category skydiving license and is the only female skydiving coach of India.

Be it her early schooling at Prayagraj or in different schools across the country followed by a BTech from Bengaluru, Anamika’s passion for skydiving under the guidance of her father continues unabated.

“I am very happy with this jump. This was my humble salute to the Indian Armed Forces and its brave soldiers who have always defended the nation against all threats and dangers. Op Sindoor has once again proved their sheer ability to keep the nation safe by taking on the enemy on their home turf,” she said while speaking from Bangkok.

Recently, on January 8, ahead of the Mahakumbh-2025, Anamika Sharma had carried the flag of “Sarva Siddhi Prada Kumbh” and invited the world to attend the Kumbh by skydiving over the skies of Bangkok and unfurling the flag at a height of 13,000 feet in the sky.

Anamika is also known for acquiring a skydiving licence at the age of 20 years and becoming the youngest female licensed skydiver of India.

Anamika, the younger of the two daughters of Junior Warrant Officer (retd) Ajay Kumar Sharma, first jumped from a height of 10,000 feet when she was just 11 years old. Today, she has over 550 jumps to her name that were executed with 10 different types of parachutes and aircraft.