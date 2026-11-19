Former Tamil Nadu minister Durai Murugan and several government officials have been named as accused in an illegal sand mining case that caused a ₹1,427-crore loss to the state exchequer, officials aware of the development in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) said.

Durai Murugan, the DMK's general secretary, lost the Katpadi Assembly seat to TVK candidate M Sudhakar in the April 23 polls. (X/@DuraimuruganDmk)

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Murugan, 88, is the general secretary of the DMK, the principal Opposition party in the state assembly. In the April 23 Assembly polls, he lost to TVK candidate M Sudhakar in his home constituency of Katpadi.

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ED report flags alleged illegal mining at 28 quarry sites

According to the First Information Report (FIR) accessed by HT, the joint director, Chennai zone, Directorate of Enforcement, sent a report on June 13, 2024, to the director general of police of Tamil Nadu, alleging that illegal river sand mining had taken place at 28 quarry sites in the state between 2021 and 2024.

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{{^usCountry}} The mining was conducted in collusion with senior officials of the Water Resources Department, the mining department and local bodies, at the instance of Murugan, who was then minister for the Water Resources Department, the FIR stated. A detailed inquiry registered on December 12, 2025 named three private individuals and contractors who were allegedly also involved in the illegal sand mining at all 28 sites. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mining was conducted in collusion with senior officials of the Water Resources Department, the mining department and local bodies, at the instance of Murugan, who was then minister for the Water Resources Department, the FIR stated. A detailed inquiry registered on December 12, 2025 named three private individuals and contractors who were allegedly also involved in the illegal sand mining at all 28 sites. {{/usCountry}}