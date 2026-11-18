Former Tamil Nadu state minister C Vijayabaskar was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case, people aware of the development said. Former Tamil Nadu state minister C Vijayabaskar was a minister in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government and had won the 2026 assembly elections on the party’s ticket

The ED issued a fresh set of summons on Friday, asking him to appear for questioning at its Chennai office on Wednesday.

Vijayabaskar arrived at the Chennai zonal office of the Directorate of Enforcement around 10.30am. “Inquiry is going on,” a senior official told HT on condition of anonymity.

Vijayabaskar was a minister in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government and had won the 2026 assembly elections on the party’s ticket. He later resigned as an MLA and formally joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). He was appointed Pudukkottai district organisational secretary by TVK founder and chief minister C Joseph Vijay.

Agency officials said the probe stems from assets he allegedly accumulated during his tenure as health and family welfare minister in the AIADMK government from 2016 to 2021.

Vijayabaskar, who served as health and family welfare minister in the government led by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, was directed to appear before the agency in Chennai on November 4. However, he did not appear then.

The first set of summons was issued to him in March 2024 after surprise inspections were carried out at his residences in Chennai and Pudukkottai.