Four devotees were killed and more than 15 others injured after a canter truck carrying utensils rammed into a group of pilgrims returning on foot from the Shakambhari Devi shrine in Deoband, Saharanpur district, on Saturday morning, police said. The deceased were residents of Kushawali village in the Sardhana area of Meerut district.

Four devotees killed, several injured as truck hits pilgrims in Deoband

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The injured were taken to hospital for treatment. After receiving initial medical attention, those in critical condition were referred to hospitals in Saharanpur and Meerut. Police have injured the canter truck’s driver and cleaner (both in their 30s) in connection with the accident, while their identities have not been revealed.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Kumar, 40, Sagar, 34, Aman Kumar, 23, and Satendra, 30—all residents of Meerut.

According to police, around 18 people from Kushawali village had visited the Shakambhari Devi shrine on October 7. They were returning on foot when the accident occurred around 7 am on Saturday. The group had stopped to rest on a highway flyover in Deoband and formed a circle using a rope. Meanwhile, a canter truck approached from behind and rammed into the pilgrims.

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{{^usCountry}} The collision left several devotees injured and triggered panic at the scene, with cries for help ringing out immediately after the accident. The injured were rushed to hospitals for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The collision left several devotees injured and triggered panic at the scene, with cries for help ringing out immediately after the accident. The injured were rushed to hospitals for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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Circle officer Amit Kumar Singh said, “Four people died in the accident and police have taken the canter truck’s driver and cleaner into custody. We are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident and further action will follow.”

Around 2 are reportedly in critical condition, said police.