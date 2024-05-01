Four kids drown in Bahraich canal while bathing

Four children, including three girls, drowned while bathing in the Saryu Canal, in Girdharpur village, under the Nanpara Kotwali limits of district Bahraich, on Wednesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

SHO Nanpara Rakesh Kumar Singh said Rahul, 14, son of Ram Sagar, Choeni, 12, daughter of Shrawan Verma, Mahi, 14, daughter of Sadbaran and Anchal, 12, daughter of Shobharam were bathing in the Saryu Canal on Wednesday afternoon. The strong current swept them away and all four children drowned in the canal.

Police reached the spot and divers were called to recover the bodies of the children. Only in the evening, the divers and locals succeeded in fishing out all four bodies. SHO Rakesh Kumar Singh said the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

District magistrate Monica Rani expressed grief at the mishap and offered her condolences to the family members of the deceased children.