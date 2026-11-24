: Four people, including two women and two children, were killed and five others were injured when their car rammed into a truck on the National Highway in Mathura district on Monday morning.

Damaged car on highway after the accident in Mathura on Monday morning (Sourced) more less

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The accident took place at around 7.30 am near Sun City, within the limits of Jaint police station. The victims were from Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh and were travelling towards Vrindavan.

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Mathura senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said that nine people were travelling in the car, which had a Madhya Pradesh registration number. They were originally from Bhind district and had travelled from Gwalior. They had performed parikrama, a religious ritual involving circumambulation, at different places during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. They were heading towards Vrindavan when the accident took place.

“Unfortunately, the car rammed into a stationary dumper truck parked in the service lane of the National Highway. Four people travelling in the car died, while the injured are undergoing treatment at Sarvodaya Speciality Hospital in Mathura district. Two of the injured are in a serious condition,” SSP Shlok Kumar said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that the exact cause of the accident was yet to be established. However, preliminary information suggested that the people travelling in the car, including the driver, had performed parikrama at two different locations the previous night. Therefore, the possibility of the driver falling asleep while driving could not be ruled out, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that the exact cause of the accident was yet to be established. However, preliminary information suggested that the people travelling in the car, including the driver, had performed parikrama at two different locations the previous night. Therefore, the possibility of the driver falling asleep while driving could not be ruled out, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The deceased were identified as Ruby Sharma ,32, Jyoti ,30, Kanha ,10, and Rudra ,4. The injured were identified as Devashis ,27, Aasha Devi ,55, Girija Devi ,25, Gauri ,3, and Palak ,12. All of them were from Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh. The SSP said that the family members of the deceased had been informed. The bodies had been sent for post-mortem examinations, and other legal formalities were being completed. Mathura district magistrate CP Singh and SSP Shlok Kumar also visited the hospital on Monday and met the injured people undergoing treatment.

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