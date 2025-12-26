Free from Naxalism, Kajra Hills banks on solar plant, govt’s development initiatives

Shukadi Khoda, 26, has seen poverty, violence and exploitation by the Naxals in his early years. Today, for six to seven months a year, he is working on one job or the other (mostly driving) in Mumbai, earning ₹25,000 per month. His friend, Dharmendra Khoda, has diversified himself in multiple professions. He has a DJ, runs a tent house and a kirana shop whereas her mother is an Asha worker. Bihar’s largest solar power plant in Lakhisarai under Project Kajra is set to be operational soon (HT PHOTO)

Shukadi and Dharmendra are among the 200-odd youth, who have preferred to follow a path of work and self-employment for their livelihood rather than follow what their earlier generations used to do --live at the mercy of Naxals, fulfill their demands and live a life of penury.

The result is for themselves to see and believe. Today Raj Ghat Kol, comprising villages of Kashi Tola, Goghar Ghat, Sitati and Kani Moh, having a population of 3,000 and 700 houses, have electricity, cable TV, water supply and more importantly a school at a place where Jan Adalats were organised.

Rameshwar Kodha (90), once considered a Naxal sympathiser till proved wrong, is happy with the development but at the same time rues migration of youth for want of engagement. “Nearly 150-200 youth are working in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, either as drivers or mansions. They return only during Karma or Holi festivals,” said Rameshwar.

Migration from Lakhisarai is a significant trend driven by economic factors, with many residents moving to other states and overseas (Middle East) for work, a common pattern for Bihar. Numerous local consultants assist with immigration, and the district faces challenges related to returning migrants and community integration.

Kajra hills and adjoining areas had a dark history with Naxalism. In the long-standing tug-of-war between the government and the Naxals, ordinary citizens, police, and Naxalites alike have lost their lives.

In 2010, seven policemen were killed and 10 injured during a fierce encounter with Naxals in Sitlakodasi forest under Kajra police station in Lakhisarai district on August 29. The ultras had also kidnapped three policemen. The hostage crisis ended nine days later. The three policemen - Abhay Prasad Yadav, Rupesh Kumar Sinha and Ehshan Khan - taken hostage on August 29, were freed by the ultras on the border of Kajra-Chanan forests and hills, about 165 kms from Patna.

In 2005, the Naxals also attacked Kajra station and the RPF battalion posted there.

The villagers of Kachi Tola, Silati, Kanhi Moh, Goghar ghat region have gained freedom from the 20-year-old fear of Naxalism. However, the real challenge for the government may just be beginning.

Years ago, the sound of gunfire would shake the region. The electoral plans of political parties would be shattered as soon as they reached these areas. Naxalite election boycott slogans were followed in letter and spirit, but today the situation has changed.

Now, the people in the region are enthusiastic about development and their expectations are increasing with each passing day.

Social worker Rati Kant Sinha said, “Naxalite orders were issued in the region, and vote boycotts were common in their areas. Development was never taken seriously. But today, people have cards, their sons, who earlier helped Naxals, are now going to other states to look for livelihood and help their family as well. The children make sure to attend schools.”

Development in Naxal-hit Kajra Hills is focusing on major infrastructure, especially a large solar power project, alongside efforts to counter extremism through security operations and promoting local economic growth in agriculture and small industries, pushing residents to prefer development over violence.

Bihar’s largest solar power plant in Lakhisarai under Project Kajra is set to be operational by next month, which was earlier anticipated by December 2025. Executing agency, Larsen & Turbo (L&T), is carrying out the work in two phases on 1,232 acres to bolster the dependence on green energy.

“The massive solar energy project is being constructed on a vast 689 acres in its first phase and is now in commissioning stage. This phase boasts an impressive capacity of 185 MW (AC) of electricity generation from solar energy and a battery energy storage system with a capacity of 254 MW per hour. The system will provide 45.4 MW of power for four hours during peak hours. With an estimated cost of ₹1,570 crore, the project is moving rapidly,” said Anirban Ganguly, DGM-cum-project in-charge, L&T.

“The second phase will generate 160 MW power and is likely to be commissioned by September 26,” he added.

The construction of a 12-km boundary wall around the entire land has been completed. Installation work for solar panels and battery containers is underway, with over 2 lakh solar panels and 81 battery containers already installed.

.