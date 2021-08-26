Home / Cities / Others / Gang of women fraudsters held for faking marriages, blackmailing groom
Punjabis weddings are elaborate, luxurious affairs. This gang, however, entered into these marriages only to blackmail and loot families; they threatened the groom and his families with registration of false cases of rape, etc. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Gang of women fraudsters held for faking marriages, blackmailing groom

The accused, Veerpal Kaur, has been arrested along with other gang members Uma and Paramjit Kaur, middle-aged women who arranged her marriages after zeroing in on their victims
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 10:17 PM IST

Patiala District police have arrested a woman for marrying eight different persons, and then threatening each of the men and their families of registering rape, molestation, dowry cases etc to extort money.

The accused, Veerpal Kaur, has been arrested along with other gang members Uma and Paramjit Kaur, middle-aged women who arranged her marriages after zeroing in on their victims. The kingpin of the gang Ranvir Singh has also been arrested.

Superintendent of police Varun Sharma said, “Uma extoterd money of families that she was married into at various points of time. The gang used to target gullible persons and blackmail them on the threat of getting registered a false case of rape, dowry and physical assault post marriage.”

He added that the accused also looted gold ornaments and money from their victims. The matter came to light when the police received a complaint from these accused women about a Kaithal man that Veerpal had married for the eight time.

“During investigation into the matter, police found the complaint bogus and rounded up the women. During interrogation, the women confessed that they made hefty money by blackmailing their victims,” a police source said.

