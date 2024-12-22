Menu Explore
Gurugram: Smart city equipment stolen from substations in Palam Vihar

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 22, 2024 06:32 AM IST

The equipment was installed by a private firm working for constructing smart grid under smart city project which were stolen, a DHBVNL’s sub-divisional officer said

Gurugram: Unidentified suspects have been booked for allegedly stealing multiple batteries from two power supply substations in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar locality, police officers said on Saturday.

The theft came to light on Friday morning as officials were inspecting four 11 killovolt feeders, originating from the substations for supplying power to different residential areas in Palam Vihar, due to malfunctioning. (Representational image)
Police said that the theft came to light on Friday morning as officials were inspecting four 11 killovolt feeders, originating from the substations for supplying power to different residential areas in Palam Vihar, due to malfunctioning.

Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVNL) officials found that the costly batteries powering the ring main units, which help in switching to electricity supply source automatically in case of outages, were stolen, officers added.

The equipment was installed by a private firm which was working for constructing smart grid under smart city project which were stolen, said Rahul Yadav, DHBVNL’s sub-divisional officer (Maruti subdivision).

“Police have asked for CCTV camera footage of the substations for clues of the suspects. We will provide them soon,” Yadav said, adding that only someone having good knowledge of the equipment could be involved in the thefts.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer, Gurugram police, said that investigation was going on and the suspects involved in the thefts would be nabbed soon.

On Yadav’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the unidentified suspects under Section 305 (theft in a dwelling house) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Palam Vihar police station on Friday night.

