Hamirpur , Hamirpur police have registered an FIR against the construction company in connection with the collapse of a span of the truss bridge currently under construction near Hamirpur on the Shimla-Mataur four-lane project.

Hamirpur bridge incident: FIR against construction firm, technical probe to reveal cause

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The accident resulted in the death of labour contractor Ajay Kumar and left a worker, Kamal Kumar, critically injured.

The complaint has raised issues related to flaws in the bridge's design, construction materials and safety measures. The police will proceed with further action based on the FSL report and a technical investigation, said an official spokesman here on Saturday.

An FIR has been registered against J-Infratech, the company executing the construction work, police said.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Narendra Kumar, the cousin of the deceased. The complaint raised serious questions regarding the bridge's design, the materials used, and the safety protocols followed during construction.

The FIR has been registered under sections 125, 125, 125, and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita .

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{{^usCountry}} According to the complaint, on the morning of October 2, Ajay Kumar and other labourers were working to connect the steel bridge being built over the Hathli Khad as part of the four-lane project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complaint, on the morning of October 2, Ajay Kumar and other labourers were working to connect the steel bridge being built over the Hathli Khad as part of the four-lane project. {{/usCountry}}

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Around 1 PM, while work was in progress, half of the bridge suddenly collapsed and fell. Ajay Kumar and Kamal Kumar were caught in the accident and fell into the gorge below, while five other labourers were stranded on a bridge pillar.

Chaos ensued at the scene following the accident. The injured were extricated with the help of rescue teams and locals.

Ajay Kumar was taken to Medical College Hamirpur for treatment, where doctors declared him dead. Meanwhile, Kamal Kumar, who sustained serious injuries, was referred to AIIMS Bilaspur.

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In a complaint filed with the police, Ajay's cousin alleged that there might be engineering or design flaws in the bridge's construction. Allegations have also been raised regarding the use of substandard materials and the failure to implement necessary safety measures for the workers.

Police said they are now awaiting the FSL report as well as the findings of the technical investigation. The probe is likely to cover aspects such as the bridge's design, construction process, materials used, safety standards, and working conditions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.