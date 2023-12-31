Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, U.P’s deputy chief minister Keshav Prsad Maurya and Union minister of state Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti were among the several VIPs who arrived at Vatsalya Gram in Vrindavan on Sunday for the 60th birthday celebrations of Sadhvi Ritambhara, a known name of the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation. Haryana CM releases book on Sadhvi’s role in Ayodhya movement at Vatsalya Gram, in Vrindavan on Sunday. (HT photo)

Union home minister Amit Shah too was expected but he failed to arrive at Vatsalya Gram, the ashram of Sadhvi Ritambhara.

The Haryana CM released a book on the sadhvi’s role in the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation. Sadhvi’s guru Swami Parmanand and other saints were also present on the occassion.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya recalled how the slogans coined by the sadhvi during the temple movement were quite popular. “We are now proud that we are getting to witness the moment when the Ram Mandir is becoming a reality,” Maurya said. The three-day event began at Vatsalya Gram on Saturday when Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Mathura MP Hema Malini and Rajya Sabha MP and BJP spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi had arrived.

Due to VIP movement, the local administration in Mathura have declared the area around Vatsalya Gram ashram in Vrindavan as a no-flying zone.

“I am fortunate to have the opportunity to visit Vatsalya Gram on the occasion of the 60th birthday of Sadhvi Ritambhara, whose contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation cannot be forgotten. Her revolutionary speeches used to motivate us,” the Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had said on Saturday.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi recollected the days of the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation when Sadhvi Ritambhara addressed gatherings to unite Hindus and mentioned her Boat Club rally in Delhi on April 4, 1991 that, he said, was attended by about 10 lakh people. “Sadhvi Ritambhara made a great contribution in the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation and that is why today the Ram Mandir is taking shape,” said Trivedi.

BJP MP Hema Malini praised “didi” (Sadhvi Ritambhara) for her “affection” and wished her a long life.

“Defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union minister Anurag Thakur, Yoga guru Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna from Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders like Alok Kumar, Dinesh Chand and Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, along with well known saints like Rambhadracharya Maharaj are also expected in Vrindavan on Monday,” said Dr Uma Shankar ‘Rahi,’ the spokesperson for Vatsalya Gram Ashram.