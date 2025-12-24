Search
Health minister checks patients at Dhanbad hosp OPD

ByPraduman Choubey, Dhanbad
Updated on: Dec 24, 2025 10:29 pm IST

Jharkhand Health Minister Dr. Irfan Ansari visited Dhanbad Sadar Hospital, assessing services and announcing new facilities, including a medical college.

Jharkhand health minister Dr Irfan Ansari on Tuesday visited Dhanbad Sadar Hospital, where he personally sat in the OPD and examined several patients to assess the ground-level health services. He also inspected the Sadar Hospital and SNMMCH, interacting with officials to identify existing shortcomings.

During the visit to Sadar Hospital, Baghmara MLA Shatrughan Mahto and civil surgeon Alok Vishwakarma were present. Speaking to the media later, the minister said he was sitting in OPDs of Sadar hospitals across districts to directly evaluate healthcare delivery and patient facilities.

“The state government’s priority is to fully equip Sadar hospitals with all necessary facilities, and all shortcomings will be addressed,” Ansari said. Referring to SNMMCH, he announced that a new building would be constructed and infrastructure gaps removed to strengthen services at the district’s largest hospital.

He further said a new medical college named after Shibu Soren—Guruji Medical College—would be built in the district. The proposed institution, he said, would significantly improve healthcare access for patients from Dhanbad and neighbouring districts.

