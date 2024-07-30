Heavy rain, dense fog, absence of key bridge hamper rescue efforts in Kerala’s Wayanad

Heavy rainfall, dense fog and the collapse of a key bridge over the Iruvazhinji river are hampering relief and rescue operations in the Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas of Wayanad district in Kerala where multiple landslides in the early hours of Tuesday claimed several lives, local officials said. NDRF personnel conduct rescue operation in Wayanad district of Kerala on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

While a 250-member team, comprising personnel of Kerala fire and rescue, civil defence, NDRF, local and emergency response teams, are carrying out rescue efforts, at least 8 people have been confirmed dead and hundreds are feared trapped in the landslide-hit areas of the district.

Raghavan C Arunamala, the block panchayat member from Chooralmala, told HT over the phone, “We are all at the affected area here in Chooralmala right now, but we are unable to advance towards Mundakkai area due to several reasons. One, the rain is still heavy and it’s hampering the relief efforts. Then there is dense fog in the area, which has affected visibility. Third and most important, an important bridge connecting Chooralmala with Mundakkai has been completely washed away in the landslide.”

“The Iruvazhinji river is overflowing and it’s quite dangerous to cross it. Without the bridge, it will be difficult to get to the affected areas in Mundakkai. The state government has to make alternate arrangements,” he added.

Arunamala said that the region is prone to landslides and has experienced similar incidents in the past, especially in 2019 when a major landslide was reported in Meppadi. “But this is a very serious and big landslide. A lot of houses have been washed away. A portion of the Chooralmala school, which was operating as a relief camp since yesterday, has also been washed away,” he told HT.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said two ministers have already reached Wayanad to oversee relief efforts while three more are on the way. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan has cancelled all officials programmes and is on the way to Wayanad.