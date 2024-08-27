Historic Senate Hall, Clock Tower at Allahabad University to undergo major restoration

To preserve the historic Senate Hall and Clock Tower, Allahabad University (AU) has signed an MoU with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and Central Public Works Department (CPWD). INTACH experts will oversee the restoration, with CPWD carrying out the work at the Senate Hall. Additionally, the project will include the restoration and repair of the now-defunct Clock Tower. Senate Hall, Allahabad University (HT)

A member of the INTACH Prayagraj Chapter, Vaibhav Maini, took the initiative for preserving the heritage, historical, architectural, and artistic value of the unique Senate Hall and Clock Tower at AU. He approached AU officials and attended meetings where he provided suggestions regarding the restoration of the Senate Hall and Clock Tower.

On July 10, 2020, AU sent a proposal to the INTACH Prayagraj chapter convener Shambhu Chopra, seeking INTACH’s assistance in the conservation of the Senate Hall building and the Clock. The AU requested a conservation architect who could assess heritage infrastructure project reports and provide relevant inputs for the restoration of the building.

Convener of the Prayagraj chapter, Shambhu Chopra, said an MoU was signed between INTACH New Delhi Head Office and AU on August 18 for the preservation of the Senate Hall and Clock Tower. The conservation work is expected to start after the tendering process, during which INTACH will act as a consultant agency.

“INTACH will assist in restoring both the outer and inner parts of the Senate Hall, along with the Clock, to bring them back to their original condition and conserve the building’s architectural, artistic, and archaeological value while maintaining its heritage,” Shambhu Chopra said.

INTACH member Vaibhav Maini said the Senate Hall has a main central hall with North and South halls on either side. The brick and stone building is adorned with a number of ‘chhatris’ (stone umbrellas), chajjas (balconies), jharokhas, and a clock tower in the centre. The clock’s bells were installed by the company JC Bechtler and Sons in 1912. The Senate Hall, along with the two adjacent buildings, was designed by Sir Swinton Jacob in 1915.