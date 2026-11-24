Shimla, Three water schemes were suspended after chicken bones and remains were found dumped in the Seri nala, which merges with the Gambhar river in the Solan district, officials said on Tuesday.

HP: Three water schemes suspended after chicken waste found dumped in Seri nala more less

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Sacks filled with chicken remains were discarded at three separate locations, while some bones were scattered in the middle of the stream and some deposited by the banks of the nala , near the Gambhar bridge on the Waknaghat-Mamlig road, they added.

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This prompted the Jal Shakti Department to shut down drinking water schemes for Dumaher, Kot-Sihard and Serighat.

The closure of the three water supply schemes is expected to exacerbate the water crisis in Mamlig, Sayari, Sayarighat and surrounding rural areas, as well as in Dumaher and its vicinity, with 5,000-6,000 people likely to be affected.

Upon receiving information about the scattered waste, the administration, police and a team from the Jal Shakti Department led by SDO Ain Singh Thakur arrived at the site. A large quantity of the waste was discarded in the stream, and a foul odour had spread over a wide area, officials said, which led to the suspension of the three water schemes.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. CCTV footage from Waknaghat and other areas is being examined to identify those responsible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. CCTV footage from Waknaghat and other areas is being examined to identify those responsible. {{/usCountry}}

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The administration has taken serious cognisance of the incident; action will be taken against whoever is responsible, Solan SDM Gopal Chand Sharma said.

The administration will first ensure that the river is cleaned, after which samples will be sent to the Kandaghat laboratory for testing, and water schemes will be restored after laboratory clearance, he added.

The Seri nala merges with the Gambhar khad a short distance from the site where waste has been dumped. The Gambhar river in Solan serves as the primary water source for nearly half of the rural areas in the Kandaghat subdivision.

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The site is also proximate to the residence of Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Colonel Dhani Ram Shandil.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.