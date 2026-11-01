Bhavnagar , The Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team performed a spectacular display over Bor Talav or Gaurishankar Lake, in Bhavnagar city on Sunday, involving intricate manoeuvres and close formation flying.

IAF's Suryakiran team performs aerobatic display over Bhavnagar lake

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The SKAT is recognised as Asia's only nine-aircraft aerobatic formation. Commanded by Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi, the team operates under the motto 'Sadaiva Sarvottam' .

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

"Nine red-and-white Hawk Mk-132 aircraft of the Suryakiran team executed a series of intricate aerobatic manoeuvres, including close formation flying, wingtip-to-wingtip sequences, loops, rolls and inverted flying," Defence PRO Wing Commander Abhishek Kumar Tiwari said in a post on X.

The aircraft left distinctive smoke trails in saffron, white and green, reflecting the colours of the national flag. The display lasted 30 to 40 minutes and was witnessed by a large number of people.

The event, jointly organised by the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation and the district administration, also featured a motivational stall providing information about career opportunities in the Indian Air Force, an air simulator facility and a musical performance by the Air Force Band of Headquarters South Western Air Command.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Bambhaniya attended the event as the chief guest, along with senior military officers and local leaders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Bambhaniya attended the event as the chief guest, along with senior military officers and local leaders. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"The Indian Air Force continues its tradition of bringing the skill and discipline of its aerobatic team to the public, strengthening the bond between the armed forces and the citizens while inspiring the younger generation to consider careers in the service of the nation," Wing Commander Tiwari said.

Squadron Leader Vikram, one of the pilots of the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, said he hoped the demonstration inspired youngsters to join the armed forces.

"I thank the people of Bhavnagar on behalf of the Indian Air Force and the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team. Today's show went very well, and we hope the audience enjoyed it. We also hope that the youngsters present here have been inspired to join the armed forces," he told media persons.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.