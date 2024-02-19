IIIT-A felicitates distinguished alumni of Robotics Centre

Distinguished alumni of the Centre of Intelligent Robotics (CIR) were felicitated at the three-day international workshop on ‘Generative AI and Human-Robot Interactions’ that concluded at Indian Institute of Information Technology- Allahabad (IIIT-A) late Sunday evening. The event underway at IIIT-A (HT)

The alumni award was given to Abhimanyu Lad, director of Engineering, LinkedIn, US, Sudipti Gupta, senior software engineer, Capital One, US, Alok Parlikar, vice-president of research and development, Cobalt Speech, Samir Menon, CEO of Dexterity, Inc, Palo Alto, US, Bhaskar Gupta, software development manager, Fulfillment Technology and Robotics at Amazon, US and Pratyus Patnaik, entrepreneur, Silicon Valley, US.

The awards were given by Prof OP Vyas, director-incharge and Prof GC Nandi, head, CIR, IIIT-A.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony organised during the workshop, Prof GC Nandi took the audience back to the primitive days of robotics at IIIT Allahabad and illustrated how a group of young passionate students laid the foundation stone that today we see as the internationally acclaimed Centre of Intelligent Robotics.

Earlier, there were thought provoking sessions from eminent speakers, both from within the country and abroad. The first couple of talks were by Katie Driggs-Campbell and Saurabh Gupta, both from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, US.

The session progressed with a talk from Prof Helge Ritter, Bielefeld University. The next talks were by the Indian experts where Indranil Saha, IIT-Kanpur and Rahul Kala, IIITM-Gwalior spoke on different aspects of robotics. The participants were given hands-on sessions, including operating real robots available at the Centre of Intelligent Robotics. The speakers had a heavy brainstorming session on Generative AI and its impact on the society chaired by Prof GC Nandi.

The last day of the workshop also featured inspiring talks from the industry and academia taking the audience to a joyful ride of technology and its application into the industry. The speakers covered different aspects and industrial applications of Generative AI and Human Robot Interactions.