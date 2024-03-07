IIIT-A gears up for week-long sports meet

Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad (IIIT-A) is organising a week-long national-level sports competition---Inter-IIIT Sports Meet-2024 from March 9 to 15, 2024, informed IIIT-A public relations officer Pankaj Mishra on Thursday. Sports meet press meet underway, in Prayagraj on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

The 25 IIITs in the country are eligible to participate in the sports meet, however, this year only 22 out of 25 IIITs will participate. The sports meet is divided into- the sixth Inter IIIT Students Sports Meet from March 9 to 12 and the first-ever Inter IIIT Employee Sports Meet from March 13 to 15, he added.

Mishra said the event will be inaugurated at 5 pm on March 9 while the valedictory ceremony of the students’ meet will be held at 7 pm on March 12 and the employees’ meet ceremony will be held on March 15.

Earlier, IIIT-A hosted the sports meet in 2019 in which 600 students from 16 IIITs of the country participated.

The upcoming meet will witness an overwhelming participant registration of 1749 from 21 IIITs excluding IIIT Prayagraj. The total number of registrations is 1633, which includes 1589 students (274 girls) and 44 team officials.

The teams from IIIT Jabalpur, Kancheepuram, Kurnool, Gwalior, Dharwad, Kalyani, Una, Trichy, Surat, Pune, Ranchi, Nagpur, Lucknow, Kota, Kottayam, Guwahati, Bhopal, Agartala, Vadodara, Raichur and Manipur will participate in the Sports Meet. The IIITs of Bhagalpur, SriCity and Sonepat will not participate in the event, Mishra added.

The event will include athletics, aquatics, badminton, basketball, carrom, chess, cricket, kabaddi, football, powerlifting, table tennis, lawn tennis, volleyball, squash and tug of war.

A total of 23 championship trophies will be awarded. Besides, 111 trophies will be awarded to the top three positions and 1353 including gold, silver and bronze medals will be given to the winners.